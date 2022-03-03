Reactions to Tony Khan Buying Ring of Honor

Tony Khan has purchased Ring of Honor, including the company’s video library, brand assets and intellectual property.

This development is a game-changer and has widespread ramifications for the industry, including the operations of AEW and ROH. It also puts AEW in a stronger position to eventually secure a lucrative streaming deal that leverages both the AEW and ROH content libraries.

- Advertisement -

We’ve rounded up some reactions from people in the industry:

Gabe Sapolsky: “Here’s how Ring Of Honor started. It was announced as a monthly indie in a mail order catalog for a video company. I never dreamed that 20 years later it would be featured on a prominent, red hot wrestling show on TBS. I’m very happy that so many more will now enjoy the legacy of ROH and that it will continue to blaze a path in the world of pro wrestling. Congratulations to Tony Khan on becoming the new owner. I normally give a pro tip in my IG posts. All I’ll say here is to never limit yourself and anything is possible in life. It means so much to me that this little indie darling from 2002 will forge forward in 2022 and continue to build community while bringing entertainment to the fans.”

Cary Silkin: Congrats to Tony Khan and AEW. At least I feel my baby is in good hands. What a long strange trip it’s been!!

Congrats to ?@TonyKhan? and ?@AEWLive?

At least I feel my baby is in good hands. What a long strange trip it’s been!!?@ringofhonor? #aew #watchroh pic.twitter.com/T8cuYXetuI — Cary Silkin (@rohcary) March 3, 2022 - Advertisement -

Ian Riccanboni: Do I follow Tony Khan now or does that come across weird? Somebody help here! I haven’t dated since 2010 and I haven’t looked for a wrestling job since 2014 when ROH came calling.

Do I follow @TonyKhan now or does that come across weird?



Somebody help here! I haven't dated since 2010 and I haven't looked for a wrestling job since 2014 when ROH came calling. — Ian Riccaboni (@IanRiccaboni) March 3, 2022

Mick Foley: As far as major announcements go, @TonyKhan acquiring @ringofhonor is pretty freaking major!

As far as major announcements go, @TonyKhan acquiring @ringofhonor is pretty freaking major! — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) March 3, 2022

Matt Hardy: Hope my ICONIC Title was included in the deal, Papa Khan! #AEWDynamite

Hope my ICONIC Title was included in the deal, Papa Khan! #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/I57r2gOzc8 — MATT HARDY (@MATTHARDYBRAND) March 3, 2022 - Advertisement -

Mikey Rukus: All the themes… ??? LETS FKN GOOOOOO!!! ?????

All the themes… ???



LETS FKN GOOOOOO!!!



????? pic.twitter.com/6UDvaKVT3M — RUKUS (@MikeyRukus) March 3, 2022

Lee Moriarty: So All In can be used by AEW for whatever they want correct? That was the one that was owned by ROH?

So All In can be used by AEW for whatever they want correct? That was the one that was owned by ROH? — ? TAIGASTYLE (@theleemoriarty) March 3, 2022

Maria Kanellis: Congratulations @TonyKhan !!! Let me know if you are interested in @ringofhonor Women’s Division. They are incredibly talented, great humans, and deserve all the accolades in the world!!! #ROHWD

Congratulations @TonyKhan !!! Let me know if you are interested in @ringofhonor Women’s Division. They are incredibly talented, great humans, and deserve all the accolades in the world!!! #ROHWD — MariaKanellisBennett (@MariaLKanellis) March 3, 2022

Nyla Rose: So do we gotta shake hands before we fight now ooorrrr???? #AEWDynamite

So do we gotta shake hands before we fight now ooorrrr???? #AEWDynamite https://t.co/mBxKB6e4oS — NylaRBunchanumbers (@NylaRoseBeast) March 3, 2022

Matt Koon: Some friends and I went to the first ROH pay-per-view after ALL-IN. Almost the exact same talent appeared; the elite, okada, etc. There was like 800 people there. ROH had a HUGE branding issue WAY before AEW. AEW didn’t screw ROH. ROH screwed ROH. VERY Glad they’re back!