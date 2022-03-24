Tony Khan Compares AEW’s PPV Numbers To WWE

AEW‘s PPV sales have only been increasing event after event. This includes their latest PPV in Revolution and Tony Khan is leaving no opportunity to tout their success. The AEW owner discussed a number of things during his appearance on Busted Open Radio. This included CM Punk‘s dog collar match with MJF at Revolution and more.

Talking about the PPV buyrates, Khan expressed that people probably don’t know the significance of the numbers they have been doing. He went on to compare their buy rates to WWE from a time where getting people to buy PPVs was easier:

“You look back for example at the competition, and before they stopped doing pay-per-views in 2013, at a time when it was arguably easier to get people to order a pay-per-view, or sit down and devote that time. But if it is an apples-apples comparison, nine years ago, at similar price points, we’re doing very similar sales.”

Tony Khan Talks WWE Network

Tony Khan continued his explanation mentioning how WWE was doing very similar numbers before the WWE Network was launched in 2014:

“For example, just looking at before the [WWE] Network came in, and of competition doing pay-per-view, you know, just look back at the pay-per-view numbers in 2013, they are very similar to the numbers we’ve done for our last few pay-per-views.”

The AEW President then mentioned how nobody outside of WWE has been able to pull the PPV numbers they are pulling since the 90s. Apart from this, Khan also talked about the debut of Jeff Hardy. He noted that Hardy is getting some of the biggest pops he has seen in wrestling.

Thanks to WrestlingInc for the quotes