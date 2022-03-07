Tony Khan Responds To Chavo Guerrero’s Frustration With Him

Tony Khan is aware that Chavo Guerrero has expressed gripes with him recently.

When Chavo made his AEW debut back in July 2021, fans were excited to see him manage Andrade El Idolo. Chavo’s run was short-lived, however, which left many confused before it was revealed that he took on a role for the filming of Young Rock.

Tony Khan Owes Chavo Guerrero A Call

Chavo told Wrestling Inc that he was none too pleased with Tony Khan for not responding to his messages and a voice mail. He took it as a slight and assumed Tony no longer had any plans for him.

During the AEW Revolution post-event presser, Tony Khan cleared the air and insisted he only failed to respond to a single message from Chavo.

“I am gonna call Chavo. I’m about — to be honest, I was a little surprised cause I only missed one message from him and then he went to the media after I missed one message from him.

“I don’t wanna say what Chavo got paid for being the stunt coordinator for Young Rock but he got paid a huge amount of money and he asked if he could take the time off and leave. I said like — he was not under contract, he was on a weekly deal.

“So, I said, ‘I would love to have you back and I do like you a lot and you did a great thing,’ but now we’re gonna have to make our plans going forward without him here. We made plans going forward without him here and we went on and we’ve done a lot of great stuff and I really like him. He did great stuff for us.

“I definitely owe him a phone call and I was a little surprised to hear that.”

