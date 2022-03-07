Tony Khan Wants To Keep ROH Running, Plans To Be The Booker

AEW boss Tony Khan has plans of continuing the ROH wrestling operations.

Khan announced that he purchased Ring of Honor from Sinclair Broadcast Group on the March 2 episode of Dynamite. Not much else was known about the acquisition other than Khan now has full access to the ROH tape library along with brand assets, intellectual property, production equipment, and more.

Future Of ROH

As expected, reporters at the AEW Revolution post-event scrum had some questions for Tony Khan in regards to the purchase of Ring of Honor. Khan revealed that he plans to keep ROH in business and he’s even looking to be the booker (h/t F4WOnline.com).

“What we’re going to do going forward? I think it assumes that we’re going to do something going forward. And yeah, I do still want to continue the operations going forward, and I am very excited about it and do have a lot of plans for it. I do expect to continue the wrestling operations.

“I’m gonna be the booker. And there’s a reason for that. Because I will be bringing in young wrestlers, and they have a lot of young wrestlers, and I think we’re very successful here and we’re doing very well here.

“There should be a Ring of Honor, and I think I’ve got the resources to present a better version than anybody else can.”

It’ll be interesting to see how Khan plans to run ROH. Reading through the tea leaves, one might assume that Ring of Honor will become sort of a developmental system for AEW. Especially when Khan talked about the brand having “young wrestlers.”

SEScoops will keep you posted in the coming weeks and months on Tony Khan’s vision for ROH.