Tony Khan Confirms William Regal Will Have Onscreen & Backstage Roles In AEW

AEW boss Tony Khan has high hopes for what William Regal can contribute.

This past Sunday night (March 6), AEW Revolution was held inside the Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, Florida. A grudge match between Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson was featured on the card.

Both men did indeed bleed together as advertised. Ultimately, Moxley got the pinfall but the two kept brawling after the match. This led to William Regal making his way out and forcing Moxley and Danielson to embrace. Khan quickly revealed that Regal is All Elite.

William Regal In AEW

Speaking to media members during the AEW Revolution post-show scrum, Tony Khan said he was caught off guard when WWE released Regal back in January.

“Well, I was very surprised to see he had been released and he was gonna be available. I have tons of respect for his mind and I think he’s gonna be a very valuable person here in AEW.

“Obviously, I think people who follow his career closely know that he has a very long, established connection with Bryan Danielson and was instrumental in shaping the pro wrestler that Bryan Danielson has become, who I think is not just — he is one of the greatest pro wrestlers today and I think he’s also one of the greatest pro wrestlers of all time, I really do.”

Khan went on to say that he didn’t hesitate to make the move to bring William Regal to the company.

“I think Lord Regal had a big contribution to that. When he was released, first of all, I was very surprised but also eager to bring him here. I think he can contribute onscreen in a major way to both Bryan Danielson and also, he has a history with Jon Moxley. I think some of the last matches we saw Lord Regal wrestle were against Jon Moxley and they had a great rivalry also.

“So, he’s very familiar with both men, they have a lot of respect for him and I think you saw after the violence and the way that they bled together tonight, they’ve built a lot of mutual respect with each other. So, I think that’s very exciting.”

When a company signs someone like Regal, they’re not just getting an onscreen talent. Regal played a key role backstage during his time with the NXT brand. He’ll have a presence backstage for AEW as well.

“Also, behind the scenes, I’m really excited to have him here. I think Lord Regal can teach all of us here a lot. It’s gonna be great having him here and I’m very excited like I said, onscreen and offscreen. It came together very recently and I think it fits very well with what we’re doing here in AEW all around.”

