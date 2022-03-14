Modified WWE Championship Design Spotted Near Dallas, TX

Brock Lesnar‘s WWE Championship and Roman Reigns‘ Universal title will be up for grabs at WrestleMania 38 in a Winner Take All Championship Unification Match.

WWE has yet to announce how exactly the “unification” will be handled. However, a fan on social media spotted a modified WWE Championship prop in the Dallas metro area (Frisco, Texas) that may provide clues about what the company’s top championship will look like.

As seen below, this new design features red and blue elements that incorporate the color schemes of the Raw and SmackDown brands. The belt also features the words, “World Heavyweight Champion.”

WWE is currently shooting exterior WrestleMania 38 shots using this massive prop in Frisco, Texas. Is this the new unified WWE World Heavyweight title? pic.twitter.com/eRE0RlGnvr — Monty AEW/WWE (@tmykwoah) March 14, 2022

We will find out in a matter of weeks if this oversized prop resembles whatever the “unified” WWE Championship looks like after WrestleMania 38.

WWE has displayed an oversized replica of the WWE Championship in the host cities of past WrestleMania events. This version was erected in Orlando, FL during the buildup to WrestleMania 33 in 2017:

WWE’s previous World Heavyweight Championship (the “big gold belt”) was introduced in 2002, when former Raw General Manager Eric Bischoff gifted it to Triple H. The World Heavyweight Championship and WWE Championship were unified in December 2013. The World Heavyweight Championship was retired and the WWE Championship lineage continued as the WWE World Heavyweight Championship.

WWE eventually phased out the “World Heavyweight” aspect and the belt was known once again as the WWE Championship. The company went less than three years before introducing a second ‘world championship’ once again, the Universal Championship, in July 2016.