Veer Mahaan Comments on WWE Finally Announcing His Debut Date

Veer Mahaan’s arrival on Raw has been teased by WWE since November, even featuring vignettes and segments on the show telling us that Veer is coming. We never got to know exactly when, and the “Veer Is Coming” or “coming soon to Raw” caption used by the company repeatedly even became somewhat of a joke online that the debut will never come to fruition. This, fortunately, has changed as WWE have actually included the exact date for when Veer will make his debut in the latest promo on this week’s Raw.

The package revealed that Veer will debut on the April 4 edition of Raw, which would be the first show after WrestleMania 38. Veer took to Twitter to thank fans for waiting for his debut in support: “Dedicated to the optimistic and positive of my fans that kept their fists raised high in support. I heard you. Yeah, the man is coming. He always was. I’m clearing that path ahead. Don’t stand in the way. Better yet….please try!”

Veer Mahaan made his debut on WWE programming on NXT in March of 2020. He used his real name, Rinku Singh, forming the tag team Indus Sher with Saurav Gurjar. He then debuted on the main roster in May last year on Raw where he teamed up with Shanky as backup for Jinder Mahal. He was then pulled from TV after Mahal and Shanky were drafted to SmackDown last October. Since then, he was repackaged, and has been wrestling on WWE Main Event for a few weeks now.

Veer was a baseball player before and his story was made into the movie Million Dollar Arm, released in 2014. He won a competition in cricket-obsessed India which aimed to find the fastest and the most accurate baseball pitcher in the country. He was signed by the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2009, making him the first Indian to play baseball professionally in the US. Veer would quit baseball in 2016, and sign a deal with WWE in 2018.