Vince McMahon Will Induct The Undertaker Into the WWE Hall of Fame

WWE Chairman Vince McMahon will help induct “The Deadman” The Undertaker into the WWE Hall of Fame.

The WWE announced on Feb. 18 that The Undertaker would be inducted into their 2022 Hall of Fame Class. So far, he is the only member revealed to be going into this year’s Hall of Fame. After the announcement from WWE, wrestling fans have wondered who will help induct “The Deadman.” On The Pat McAfee Show on Mar. 3, McMahon shared that he will help induct The Undertaker.

The WWE Chairman hasn’t inducted a wrestler since Stone Cold Steve Austin on Apr. 4, 2009. When explaining why he chose to introduce The Undertaker, McMahon gave an emotional response and why it will be the most challenging thing McMahon has ever done.

“This will be one of the most difficult things I’ve ever done in my life. He explained I like the guy. I love the guy. We’ve known each other for so many years. We’ve you been through all kinds of situations, some that glad didn’t make the newspapers and so forth. When you live on the road like that, you know you have your family at home. When you live on the road, man, you have to have a family on the road, and you have to have people you can count on, you rely on, that are loyal and trustworthy and not have to look over your shoulder. He’s that kind of guy. He’s an extraordinary human being.” He also shared that it will be difficult because he knows The Undertaker personally.

It’s unclear if The Undertaker will be the only inductee for this year’s Hall of Fame. However, McMahon personally inducting “The Deadman” will make for an emotional moment.



