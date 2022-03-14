Wardlow Is Excited To Be Getting More Mic Time

Wardlow recently got his first big promo segment on the March 9 episode of AEW Dynamite, due to his huge win at AEW Revolution. He’s always been a dominant character, but he mainly did it without talking. Mostly due to his partnership with MJF, Wardlow’s TV time was limited to his in-ring dominance.

Wardlow Is Excited To Show His Ability On The Mic

Wardlow recently spoke to Rick Uchhino of Bleav in Pro Wrestling Podcast about the opportunity to get more time to speak to the audience.

Wardlow said, “I was very excited to show that and I’m excited to have the opportunity to have a microphone in my hand more often. But yeah man, I’m just ready to be myself. I’ve had to be the silent bodyguard… and realistically there is a side of me that is very quiet and to myself.

But, I’m ready just to show the world every aspect of Wardlow. And everything that I can do, because I have so much more to give than what people have seen.”

AEW Revolution Was The Best Night Of Wardlow’s Life

Wardlow also was an integral part of the AEW Revolution pay-per-view. He won the Face of the Revolution ladder match to become the Face of the Revolution. Through that match, he earned the opportunity to challenge for the TNT Title, and that will happen on this Wednesday’s Dynamite. He also interrupted CM Punk and MJF’s Dog Collar Match. He helped CM Punk to defeat MJF when it originally seemed like he was there to help MJF.

Mr. Mayhem also talked about this moment and how the show in general made him feel.

“When I say that was the best night of my life, I truly mean it. I mean, the moment of grabbing that ring and putting it over my head at the end of that ladder match and hearing that crowd and then hearing them again in the moment of placing that ring… When I turned around and I was walking up the ramp and I heard behind me the entire arena chanting my name, best moment of my life. I’ve been dreaming of that moment since I was in elementary school. I knew it would be a big moment. I just didn’t comprehend that it would be received that well,” the Face of the Revolution said.

Wardlow will challenge the new TNT Champion Scorpio Sky on AEW Dynamite this Wednesday.