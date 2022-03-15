Women’s Wrestling: Bring On More Legends

Women’s History Month is officially upon us, and in the midst of WrestleMania season, WWE has already announced three premiere women’s matches for the biggest event of the year.

Last year, Bianca Belair captured the Smackdown Women’s Championship by defeating Sasha Banks in the main event of night 1 of WrestleMania 37. Three years ago, Becky Lynch emerged as the Smackdown and RAW Women’s Champions in the first ever Women’s Main Event of WrestleMania. In 2022, the two victors of the only women’s WrestleMania main events collide with the RAW Women’s Championship on the line.

Before this path for WrestleMania 38 was forged however, Becky Lynch faced possibly her toughest opponent to date, in the form of WWE Hall of Famer, Lita. On February 19th in Saudi Arabia, four-time WWE Women’s Champion Lita competed for singles gold for the first time in over fifteen years. After an impressive performance in the Royal Rumble, Lita returned to RAW to challenge RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch to an enticing challenge: Lita wanted a shot at the RAW Women’s Championship at Elimination Chamber. Hesitantly, Becky Lynch accepted.

Once at Elimination Chamber, this matchup breeded brilliance amongst both competitors. Becky Lynch landed all of her signature moves: The Bexploder, Disarm-her submission, and the Manhandle Slam. However, it was not enough to faze the WWE Hall of Famer. Meanwhile, Lita brought out blasts from the past, hitting a Stratusphere, a Twist of Fate, and her iconic Litasault. Both competitors battled back and forth, kicking out of each other’s powerful moves.

The live crowd in Saudi Arabia watched on in amazement, while the WWE Universe watching at home watched awestruckly, praising the battle between both performers. It should be noted too that unlike some of her previous matchups, Becky Lynch ran by the books in this bout, with no rope leverage assists and virtually no underhanded tactics. Perhaps it was a sign of respect and admiration for her opponent, Lita.

In the end, Becky Lynch retained the RAW Women’s Championship by hitting a Manhandle Slam on Lita, gaining the pinfall. After the match though, Lita basked in the thunderous ovation of the live crowd, a sign of deep respect for the WWE Hall of Famer.

Lita had previously come out of retirement for a quick match at RAW 1,000, then in 2018 at the Royal Rumble and Evolution pay-per-views. This time though, she ran a legit program with one of the biggest stars of today’s generation in WWE.

The courage and fight exemplified throughout Lita’s performance at Elimination Chamber beautifully demonstrates the aura of past generations of women in WWE. Despite not being given their proper dues during their initial run, reemergences like Lita’s exemplifies the drawing power and benefit of bringing back legends into today’s landscape of superstars.

Another prime example of this benefit played out in the summer of 2019 between Charlotte Flair and seven-time WWE Women’s Champion, Trish Stratus. The two formally collided at SummerSlam, but the presence of Stratus definitely added extra leverage to drawing value of the women’s matches that night. Stratus unlocked a new reportoire while also revisiting her signature moves in her fight against Flair. Historically, the story of this encounter was beautifully written too.

For nearly 13 years, Trish Stratus held the record for most Women’s Championships won in WWE. In 2019, Charlotte Flair shattered that record, making her the most decorated women’s champion in the history of the company. Rightfully so, Stratus returned to the ring later that year to not only go one-on-one with the woman who beat her record, but to further elevate the current generation of female superstars.

Even in defeat, Stratus received a wide ovation from the WWE Universe that night in Toronto, as well as online praise from spectators watching from around the world. Similarly, the addition of surprise entrants to Royal Rumble matches has drawn equivalent excitment and drawing power through returning legends every year.

The WWE Universe undeniably “pops” at the return of (most) female legends. Much like we’ve seen from their male counterparts, invested programs with a mix of legends and current talent has often proved to captivate the audience in numerous ways. It’s a nostalgic familiarity blended with the modern style and look of today’s generation of superstars that serves a spectucular showcase of women’s wrestling.

The stars of the past carry much drawing power, experience, and importance. They paved the way for today’s generation of talent. Many of today’s stars yearn for matches with many of the stars of the past as well, so why not capitalize?

In short, bring on more legends!