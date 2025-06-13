Trish Stratus, Cathy Kelley
Image credit: WWE
HomeNewsWWE
WWE

Trish Stratus Joins Cathy Kelley for Karate Ghost Comedy Movie

by Thomas Lowson

Trish Stratus has joined the cast of a new movie in the works, a role that could see her share the screen alongside WWE correspondent Cathy Kelley. Stratus will be a part of the upcoming action-comedy Karate Ghost which is currently in production in Stratus’ native Canada. A press release reads:

Trish Stratus stars as Susan Fanshawe, an overenthusiastic pageant-queen-turned-karate-mom whose obsession with martial arts puts her daughter’s dreams in a chokehold. Think a pom-pom-wielding Miss America, with a black belt.

Karate Ghost is set to have a festival premiere and theatrical release slated for early 2026. The film will also feature David Koechner (Anchorman, The Office), and Steve Howey (Shameless, True Lies), and Jim Belushi among a stacked cast of actors.

For Stratus, this is her latest role outside the ring, as she has been in multiple films and served for three seasons as a judge on Canada’s Got Talent. It remains to be seen if she gets to share her karate skills against Kelley in the upcoming film.

Trish Stratus: Getting To Work With Generations Of Talent Is Special
Thomas Lowson
Thomas Lowson is a content writer operating from the north of England. A fan of over 20 years, Thomas has been writing professionally since 2018 and has a degree in Journalism from Sheffield Hallam University. In 2023, Thomas was part of the press crew that covered AEW All In: London, the largest wrestling event to date in the United Kingdom. When not writing, he enjoys reading and spending time with family and friends.

Related News