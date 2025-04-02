From Trish to Tiffy: Charlotte Flair Talks Mentorship and Carrying the Torch

Charlotte Flair is firmly in the prime of her career. Once tasked with living up to the legacy of Ric Flair, she’s long since stepped out of her father’s shadow to forge a Hall of Fame-worthy path of her own. Along the way, she’s not only become one of the most decorated women in WWE history, but has also transitioned from rising star to standard-bearer—shifting from student to teacher.

In a recent interview with Alex McCarthy for Daily Mail, Flair reflected on her pivotal matches with wrestling legends and her role in mentoring emerging talents like Tiffany Stratton. Flair drew parallels between her 2019 SummerSlam bout with Trish Stratus and her current storyline with Stratton, emphasizing the responsibility she feels in shaping the next generation of WWE superstars.?

Trish Stratus

Recalling her match with Stratus, Flair shared:?

“In 2019, Trish Stratus wanted to come back, and I kept thinking to myself, ‘Trish Stratus wants to come back and wrestle me.’ I have to be as good as she thinks I am; I can’t be less than. Charlotte Flair is that good that I have to come back.”?

Tiffany Stratton

This sentiment resonates in her current feud with Tiffany Stratton. Flair recognizes the significance of being the benchmark for up-and-coming wrestlers:?

“This is a similar situation. I am going to be as good as everyone thinks I am, and now I feel like I’m even that much better because 2024 did kick my ass and it did give me the clarity and it did like the spark like no, my career is on my time and I’m coming for everything. I’ve done my homework.”?

Flair’s commitment to excellence not only cements her legacy but also sets a high standard for newcomers like Stratton, ensuring the evolution and continuity of women’s wrestling.?