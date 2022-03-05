Pat McAfee vs. Austin Theory Set For WrestleMania 38

Pat McAfee will take on Austin Theory at WrestleMania 38. WWE confirmed the match during this week’s episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown when Theory came out to cut a promo on him by stating that McAfee had been set up by Vince McMahon when McMahon was on McAfee’s podcast on Thursday afternoon.

Theory walked to the announce table to inform McAfee that he was McAfee’s opponent for WrestleMania. He then slapped McAfee, which stunned him as Theory took selfies and left.

During McMahon’s appearance on Thursday’s episode of The Pat McAfee show, he offered McAfee a match at WrestleMania with McAfee accepting. As of last Thursday, it was reported a match between McAfee and McMahon was in the internal WrestleMania 38 schedule. It’s possible that McMahon will still be part of the match.

WWE presents the WrestleMania 38 event on Saturday, April 2 and Sunday, April 3, 2022 in Dallas, Texas at AT&T Stadium that will air on Peacock. WWE will be announcing more matches for this show in the coming weeks.