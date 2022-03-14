Queen Sharmell Joins the WWE Hall of Fame’s Class of 2022

Queen Sharmell has been announced as the latest member of the WWE Hall of Fame‘s Class of 2022.

She wrote on Instagram, “So incredibly honored to be included in the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2022. Thank you to my family, the WWE and all the fans who have supported me over the last two decades.”

She added, “This is a moment in life that I will always remember and cherish. See you Dallas!!”

Sharmell Sullivan-Huffman, wife of WWE Hall of Famer Booker T, appeared for WCW, WWE and later TNA/Impact Wrestling.

Prior to her time in pro wrestling, Sharmell Sullivan was named valedictorian of Roosevelt High School in Gary, Indiana. She got a degree in mathematics from Spelman College in Atlanta, Georgia and won the 1991 Miss Black America pageant.

She was also a professional dancer and toured with several performers including a the Godfather of Soul, James Brown. It was her dancing career that led her to WCW in 1999, when she joined the Nitro Girls.

Sharmell and Booker T will soon be the second married couple comprised of two WWE Hall of Famers (following Edge & Beth Phoenix).

The 2022 WWE Hall of Fame Induction ceremony takes place Friday, April 1st. It will stream on Peacock and the WWE Network immediately following SmackDown.

WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2022

The following legends are now confirmed for this year’s Hall of Fame class:

The Undertaker (to be inducted by Vince McMahon)

Vader

Queen Sharmell

SEScoops will update this article as new inductees are announced in the weeks leading up to WrestleMania 38 weekend.