WWE NXT Stand & Deliver 2022 Match Card, Date & Time, How To Watch

The second edition of NXT Stand & Deliver is just about three weeks away and matches are starting to get announced.

This will be the go-to article for an updated card of the matches and segments announced for NXT’s biggest show of the year.

This year’s Stand & Deliver premium live event, or pay-per-view, will be the second annual Stand & Deliver event. However, this will be the first year this show will happen under the NXT 2.0 banner. For a lot of stars that can believably be on the show, it would likely be their first WrestleMania weekend as a part of the company.

NXT Stand & Deliver 2022 Matches

North American Championship Ladder Match : Carmelo Hayes (c) vs. Cameron Grimes or Santos Escobar vs. TBD vs. TBD vs. TBD (Participants Must Qualify)

: Carmelo Hayes (c) vs. Cameron Grimes or Santos Escobar vs. TBD vs. TBD vs. TBD (Participants Must Qualify) Women’s Dusty Cup Tournament Finals: Dakota Kai & Wendy Choo vs Io Shirai & Kay Lee Ray

WWE NXT Stand & Deliver is scheduled to take place at American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. This would be NXT 2.0’s first event outside of the Performance Center.

NXT Stand & Deliver takes place on WrestleMania Saturday on April 2. The air time is set for 12:00 PM EST.

Tickets will be available for the event this Friday, 3/11, at 11:00 AM EST.

You can watch WWE WrestleMania 38 on Peacock in the United States and on the WWE Network internationally.