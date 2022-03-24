WWE Reportedly Planned On Using nWo During WrestleMania Weekend

It appears WWE had plans for the nWo during this year’s WrestleMania festivities.

WWE planned for a promotional spot involving nWo members to promote WWE 2K22 (per Fightful). Hulk Hogan, Kevin Nash, Scott Hall, and Sean Waltman grace the cover of the nWo 4-Life Edition of the video game.

These plans were in place before the passing of Scott Hall. Hall died on March 14 due to complications from hip replacement surgery. He was 63 years old.

At this time, there’s no word on whether or not WWE will go through with plans for the New World Order following Hall’s death.