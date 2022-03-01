WWE RAW Results (2/28): Edge’s WrestleMania Opponent Revealed, New Champion

WWE RAW aired live from the Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio. Damian Priest defended the United States Championship against Finn Balor tonight. It was revealed which superstar will battle Edge at WrestleMania at the conclusion of tonight’s episode.

RAW Results (2/28)

Seth Rollins & Kevin Owens def. Alpha Academy (non title match) Omos def. T-Bar Bianca Belair, Liv Morgan, Rhea Ripley def. Becky Lynch, Doudrop, Nikki A.S.H. Tommaso Ciampa def. Robert Roode Reggie & Dana Brooke def. Akira Tozawa & Tamina Hurt Business def. The Mysterios Street Profits def. RK-Bro Finn Balor def. Damian Priest to become the new United States Champion

Here are the takeaways from this week’s show:

Rollins & Owens Pinned The Champs

RAW kicked off with an episode of the Kevin Owens Show. Owens was wearing a cowboy hat sideways and continued to mock the state of Texas. Kevin welcomed “his best friend” Seth Rollins to the ring with him. Owens noted that it has been a tough year for each of them and they haven’t managed to secure a place on the WrestleMania card yet.

Rollins stated that they have been screwed on the path to WrestleMania but the gods have given them one more way, to win the RAW Tag Team Championships next week. Owens gave Seth his word that nothing will distract him from their task of becoming the new champions and defending the titles at WrestleMania. Owens took off the cowboy hat and stomped on it.

Seth calmed Owens down and reminded him that they are not in Texas right now. RAW Tag Team Champions Alpha Academy made their way to the ring and Gable said “a thank you” in an odd way. Owens and Rollins mocked him for it and Gable reminded them that Alpha Academy are the current champions before doing the “a thank you” thing again.

The crowd chanted “you suck!” and Gable shouted “shooosh!”. A brawl broke out and Owens hit Gable with a Stunner as RAW went to a commercial break.

Alpha Academy battled Rollins & Owens in a non-title match. Owens and Rollins dominated early as RAW went to a break. When RAW returned, Alpha Academy had Owens isolated in the corner of the ring and took turns beating him down. Gable went for a German Suplex but Owens held onto the ropes.

Owens connected with a kick and got the tag to Rollins. Seth unloaded a Clothesline and followed it up with a Slingblade. Rollins knocked Otis off the apron and hit a springboard knee to Gable’s face. Seth connected with the Falcon Arrow and went for the cover but Gable kicked out at two.

Gable went for a Suplex but didn’t notice that Owens had tagged in. Owens hit a Superkick and a Neckbreaker but Otis broke up the cover. Otis sent Rollins flying across the ring before tagging himself in.

Owens went for a Stunner but Otis blocked it and delivered a Splash in the corner. Otis hit a Splash and Gable followed it up with a Moonsault but Rollins broke up the cover at two. Otis charged and ran himself into the ring post. Rollins hit Otis with a Suicide Dive outside the ring as Gable planted Owens with a German Suplex. Gable dragged Owens to the corner and climbed to the top rope. Gable went for a Moonsault but landed on his feet. Rollins tagged in and hit a Buckle Bomb and Owens followed it up with the Stunner. Seth then delivered the Stomp on Gable for the pinfall victory.

Omos def. T-Bar

Omos faced T-Bar this week. Before the match, Omos cut a promo and bragged about his domination since arriving on the main roster. Omos added that T-Bar is the largest man he’s faced in WWE so far.

Omos attacked T-Bar during his entrance and knocked him into the barricade. Omos dragged him back into the ring and the match officially started. Omos hit a big Clothesline and the Choke Bomb for the squash win.

Bianca Belair Sent A Message To Becky Lynch

Bianca Belair, Liv Morgan, Rhea Ripley faced Becky Lynch, Doudrop, and Nikki A.S.H. in a 6-woman tag team match tonight. Team Bianca controlled the match early and Liv Morgan took Team Becky out with a dive as RAW went to a commercial break.

When RAW returned, Becky countered a Suplex attempt into a roll-up but Belair kicked out at two. Becky grabbed Bianca’s hair and yanked her into the ring post before tying in the ropes. Lynch posed on the turnbuckle before hitting Bianca with a Leg Drop off the 2nd rope for a near fall.

Doudrop tagged in and connected with a Body Slam. Nikki tagged in and unloaded some punches on Belair before tagging Becky back in. Lynch stood on Belair’s hair to prevent her from making a tag and sent her back to the corner. Bianca escaped and dove across the ring to tag in Rhea Ripley.

Rhea leveled the RAW Women’s Champion with a Clothesline before slamming her to the mat. Ripley hit Becky with some knee strikes and then a powerful Dropkick. Ripley lifted Becky up in the Electric Chair and slammed her to the canvas. Ripley went for the cover but Nikki broke it up at two. Nikki launched Liv to the outside and dragged Becky to the corner.

Nikki A.S.H. tagged herself in and leaped at Bianca. Belair caught her but Nikki escaped. Bianca caught her with a slam and set up for a springboard Moonsault but Lynch broke it up. Liv Morgan hit Lynch with a Suicide Dive but got trucked but Doudrop while trying to get back into the ring.

Nikki hit Rhea with a Crossbody but Belair slammed her down. Becky broke up the cover and Belair started whipping her with her hair several times until the champion retreated out of the ring. Becky wanted a disqualification and abandoned her teammates. Belair hit the KOD on Nikki for the pinfall victory as Becky showed the welts on her stomach.

Tommaso Ciampa def. Robert Roode

Robert Roode battled Tommaso Ciampa tonight on RAW. Dolph Ziggler was ringside for the match. Roode sent Ciampa to the outside and he traded some words with Dolph. Roode tried to capitalize but Tommaso leveled him with a Clothesline. Ciampa knocked the top hat that Ziggler was wearing off his head before the action returned to the ring.

Roode planted Ciampa with a Spinebuster for a near fall and followed it up with some chops to the chest. Ciampa booted Roode in the face and connected with a rolling elbow to the face. Ciampa hit a reverse DDT for a two count and went for the Fairy Tale Ending but Roode escaped. Ciampa knocked Ziggler off the ring apron and reversed a Glorious DDT into a roll-up for the pinfall victory.

After the match, Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode attacked Ciampa in the ring. Ziggler leveled him with a Superkick and demanded a microphone. Ziggler vowed that the Dirty Dawgs will defeat Ciampa & Bron Breakker tomorrow night on NXT.

Reggie & Dana Brooke def. Akira Tozawa & Tamina

Reggie & Dana Brooke teamed up to face Tamina & Akira Tozawa. Dana connected with an Enziguri and leveled Tozawa with an elbow to the face. Reggie awkwardly flipped onto Tozawa for the pinfall victory. Dana Brooke smooched Reggie after the match. Tamina then got jealous and kissed Akira Tozawa before storming away. Akira chased after her in comical fashion to end the segment.

The Miz Helped Hurt Business def. The Mysterios

Dominik & Rey Mysterio faced Cedric Alexander & Shelton Benjamin this week. Before the match, they cut a promo on their match against Miz & Logan Paul at WrestleMania. The Miz interrupted and boasted about main eventing WrestleMania in the past. Miz complimented Logan Paul and vowed that the duo will defeat the Mysterios at WrestleMania.

Cedric Alexander and Rey Mysterio started off the action. Alexander got in a Headlock but Rey battled free. Rey hit a Hurricanrana and made his way to the corner. Dominik tagged in and hit a Crossbody. Dominik and Shelton couldn’t get on the same page at all and Dominik hit a clumsy DDT. Rey sent Alexander to the floor outside the ring as Dominik hit Shelton with the 619. Shelton rolled outside and Dominik sent him into the ring post. The Miz interfered and tripped Dominik up. Rey chased Miz through the crowd as Shelton rolled up Dominik for the victory.

Street Profits def. RK-Bro

Street Profits faced RK-Bro to begin the final hour of this week’s RAW. Dawkins and Ford isolated Riddle in the ring as RAW went to a break. Randy Orton tagged in when RAW returned and began unloading Clotheslines. Orton planted Ford with a Powerslam and followed it up with the draping DDT. Riddle sent Dawkins out of the ring and Orton set up for the RKO.

Montez blocked it and hit an Enziguri before climbing to the top rope. Montez hit a Frog Splash and then awkwardly rolled Orton to the corner. It looked like Montez landed pretty hard on Orton’s upper chest/neck. Ford covered Orton and Randy went to get his foot on the ropes but missed. The match ended in the botched finish with Street Profits getting the pinfall victory.

Finn Balor Captured The US Title, Damian Priest Attacked Him After The Match

Damian Priest defended the United States Championship against Finn Balor this week on RAW. Priest controlled the action early and connected with an elbow to the face. The champ sent Balor to the corner but Finn battled back and locked in a submission hold. Priest escaped but Balor knocked him to the outside and connected with a dive as RAW went to a commercial break.

When RAW returned, Balor hit a Double Stomp to the chest and followed it up with some chops. Balor connected with a Slingblade and then a Dropkick that sent the champion into the turnbuckle. Finn made his way to the top rope and went for the Coup de Grace but Priest got out of the way.

Damian leveled Balor with a Clothesline and followed it up with a roundhouse kick to the face. Priest planted Balor with a Chokeslam and went for the cover but Finn powered out at the last moment. Damian went for the Reckoning but Balor countered into an elbow to the chest. Balor then hit the Coup de Grace for the pinfall victory.

After the match, Damian claimed that the fans carried Balor to taking his title from him. Priest scolded the crowd for never having his back and wanted another shot at the title. Damian then leveled Balor with a cheap shot. Priest then slammed Balor on top of the table as the crowd booed.

Austin Theory Is Worried Pat McAfee Will Attack Vince McMahon

Austin Theory spoke to Vince McMahon again tonight on RAW. Austin was concerned about Vince McMahon going on The Pat McAfee Show and told him that he will be there if Pat tries to jump him. Vince assured Theory that it wasn’t that kind of show and walked away. Austin then picked up a pencil and said “but it could be” to end the segment.

Edge Brutally Attacked AJ Styles After He Accepted His WrestleMania Challenge

Edge came down to the ring in the final segment of the show and stood in the middle of the ring. Edge said he has been waiting for someone to step up and accept his challenge to face him at WrestleMania. Edge said “my roads to WrestleMania” will get clearer after tonight.

AJ Styles’ theme hit and the Phenomenal One made his way to the ring to a great reaction. Styles looked at Edge and accepted the challenge. Edge noted that the crowd has wanted this match for a long time. Edge told Styles that he wants the bulldog AJ and not “Omos’ tag team bitch” like he has been for the past year.

Edge extended his hand but wound up attacking AJ Styles. AJ battled back and knocked Edge to the canvas. Styles went for the Phenomenal Forearm but Edge dodged it. Edge then hit AJ Styles with a low blow and beat him down. Edge had a blank stare on his face and exited the ring. Edge then returned with a couple steel chairs and hit Styles with the con-chair-to to close the show.