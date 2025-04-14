WWE Raw Preview (April 14, 2025)

Tonight’s WWE Raw airs live from the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California on Netflix at 8/7c.

This episode serves as the go-home show for WrestleMania 41, setting the stage for an historic weekend of wrestling. Here’s what’s scheduled for the final Raw before WWE’s biggest event of the year.

Matches and Segments

– AJ Styles is set to face Karrion Kross in a singles match, with Kross determined to see Styles unleash his more aggressive side ahead of his WrestleMania bout against Logan Paul. Bayley vs. Liv Morgan – Bayley takes on Liv Morgan in a singles match, building momentum for Bayley and Lyra Valkyria’s upcoming title challenge for the Women’s Tag Team Championships.

– WWE World Heavyweight Champion Gunther is scheduled to confront Jey Uso ahead of their clash for the World Heavyweight title. Logan Paul Appearance – Logan Paul will appear on the show, further hyping his match against AJ Styles at WrestleMania.

