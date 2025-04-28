WWE Raw Preview (April 28, 2025)

Tonight’s WWE Raw airs live from Kansas City on Netflix at 8/7c.
Matches and Segments
- Seth Rollins, Bron Breakker, and Paul Heyman Address the WWE Universe
- After forming a new alliance and attacking Roman Reigns and CM Punk, Seth Rollins, Bron Breakker, and Paul Heyman will address the WWE Universe on Raw. With Backlash approaching, all eyes are on what they’ll reveal next.
- Rhea Ripley vs. Roxanne Perez
- Rhea Ripley, rebounding from her WrestleMania loss to IYO SKY, faces rising star Roxanne Perez in a key singles match as both aim to climb the championship ranks.
- Becky Lynch Explains Her Attack on Lyra Valkyria
- After losing the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles just a day after winning them, Becky Lynch stunned fans by attacking partner Lyra Valkyria. Lynch will appear live to explain her shocking betrayal.
- Logan Paul Returns
- Following his WrestleMania 41 win over AJ Styles, Logan Paul returns to Raw. His next move remains unknown, but his appearances are always unpredictable.
- Pat McAfee Responds to Gunther’s Attack
- After being choked out by Gunther, a now-suspended former World Heavyweight Champion, Pat McAfee will address the WWE Universe live on Raw.
Stay tuned to SEScoops for coverage of tonight’s WWE Raw on the road to WWE Backlash 2025.