WWE RAW Results (3/14): Seth Rollins & Kevin Owens, RK-Bro Celebration, Logan Paul

WWE RAW aired live from the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida. Kevin Owens responded to Stone Cold Steve Austin and RK-Bro hosted a victory celebration after capturing the RAW Tag Team Championships last week.

RAW Results

Damian Priest def. Finn Balor Omos def. Commander Azeez Liv Morgan def. Queen Zelina The Mysterios def. Hurt Business (Benjamin & Alexander) Bianca Belair def. Doudrop Riddle def. Montez Ford via DQ Kevin Owens def. Seth Rollins

Here are the takeaways from this week’s show:



Kevin Owens Responded To Stone Cold Steve Austin

Kevin Owens kicked off RAW this week and began his promo by saying “hey, yo”. Owens recently challenged Stone Cold Steve Austin to appear at WrestleMania 38 and Austin accepted. Owens poked some more fun at Texas before turning his attention to Stone Cold.

Kevin noted that Austin said he was going to open a can of whoop ass on him at WrestleMania. He claimed that wasn’t going to happen and that he will be opening a can of Canadian beer to celebrate kicking Austin’s ass. Owens claimed that everyone will be chanting “oh hell no!” instead of “oh hell yeah!” as he beats the crap out of Austin at WrestleMania. Kevin closed the promo by saying “and that is the bottom line…” before hitting the camera man with a Stunner.

Damian Priest def. Finn Balor

Finn Balor faced Damian Priest in the first match of the night. Austin Theory joined commentary for the match and discussed his match against SmackDown commentator Pat McAfee at WrestleMania. Priest took control of the match and hit Balor with the Razor’s Edge to honor the late Scott Hall as RAW went to a break.

When RAW returned, Priest grabbed Balor by the throat and went for a Chokeslam but Finn was able to escape. Balor hit a Double Stomp to the ribs and followed it up with a Slingblade. Finn connected with a Dropkick and made his way to the top rope but Austin Theory distracted him.

Damian tried to capitalize but Balor caught him with an Enziguri. Finn then absolutely leveled Austin Theory with a Dropkick and sent him flying into the barricade. Balor then got in the ring but Damian was ready for him and hit the Reckoning for the pinfall victory. After the match, Austin Theory attacked Balor and hit him with the ATL before posing for a selfie with him.

Seth Rollins Wants To Interview Austin At WrestleMania

Seth Rollins was interviewed backstage about not having anything to do at WrestleMania. Rollins stood in silence and didn’t answer as a “Cody!” chant could be heard in the background.

Kevin Owens then approached Seth Rollins backstage and suggested that he needs to come up with something. Owens noted that he got onto WrestleMania by making an idea up and he’s not The Visionary like Rollins. Seth then got a big smile on his face and scampered away.

Seth Rollins danced his way down the entrance ramp and made his way to the ring to begin the 2nd hour of RAW. Rollins said he has a plan to get himself to WrestleMania and asked that Kevin Owens come to the ring. Seth stated that he should have a talk show too at WrestleMania and suggested that he have Steve Austin. Owens pointed out how that is crazy and the two started arguing. Sonya Deville interrupted and announced that Rollins will face Kevin Owens later tonight. The winner will get the Stone Cold talk show segment at WrestleMania.

Omos def. Commander Azeez

Commander Azeez squared off against Omos tonight and Apollo Crews was ringside for the match. The two giants locked up in the middle of the ring and got into a shoving match to start off the action. Omos hit a shoulder tackle and Azeez rolled out of the ring.

Azeez went to get back into the ring but Omos hit him with a Clothesline. Commander Azeez eventually got back into the ring and hit some strikes in the corner of the ring. Omos showed off his power and got Azeez up for a Suplex and then the Chokeslam Bomb for the pinfall victory. After the match, Omos dragged Apollo Crews into the ring by his head and planted him with a Choke Bomb as well.

Liv Morgan Picked Up A Win

Liv Morgan faced Queen Zelina tonight on RAW. Rhea Ripley and Carmella were ringside for the match. Zelina got Morgan in a submission hold to start off the match in the middle of the ring. Liv battled back and rolled Zelina around the ring several times.

Carmella hopped on the ring apron for a distraction and Zelina hit a Belly to Back Suplex off the middle turnbuckle for a near fall. Rhea Ripley chased Carmella around the ring before she hid on Corey Grave’s lap. Back in the ring, Liv hit Oblivion for the pinfall victory.

The Mysterios def. Benjamin & Alexander

Rey & Dominik faced Cedric Alexander & Shelton Benjamin. Before the match, Kevin Owens spoke with Sonya Deville and complained about having to face Rollins tonight. Logan Paul and The Miz then made their way to the announce table for the match. Dominik and Shelton started off the match back and forth. Dominik went for the 619 but Benjamin blocked it. Cedric tagged in and hit a Clothesline for a two count.

Rey got the tag and beat Cedric down in the corner of the ring. Mysterio hit a Tornado DDT for a near fall and set him up for the 619. Dominik sent Benjamin out of the ring and the Mysterios hit a double 619 on Alexander. Dominik climbed to the top turnbuckle and taunted Miz & Logan Paul before hitting a Splash for the pinfall victory.

After the match, Miz and Logan Paul tried for an attack but the Mysterios battled back. Dominik and Rey circled Logan Paul but Miz dragged him out of the ring. Miz and Logan Paul retreated to end the segment.

Edge Believes That He Is Better Than Everyone

Edge cut another promo with the blue lighting this week and had new entrance music. He referred to himself as the “benchmark of WWE” and claimed to be better than everyone. Edge told the fans that they do not matter to him and threw in a shot at Roman Reigns by referring to the Universal Champion as an Aquaman cosplayer. He claimed that the Edge that lost to Reigns, Randy Orton, and Seth Rollins is dead and that he now sits on the top of the mountain of omnipotence and looks down on everybody. Edge noted that he and AJ are generational talents and that he will be judging Styles at WrestleMania.

Becky Lynch Attacked Bianca Belair

Bianca Belair faced Doudrop this week on RAW. Before the match, Belair was interviewed backstage and noted that her long hair is an advantage at WrestleMania against Becky Lynch. Belair boasted about Lynch not being on RAW last week because of the hair whips and added that she will give Lynch a WrestleMania preview tonight in her match against Doudrop.

Doudrop controlled the match early and went for a Senton but Bianca got out of the way at the last moment. Belair connected with the springboard Moonsault and set up for KOD but couldn’t lift up Doudrop. The action spilled out of the ring and Doudrop missed with a Cannonball and crashed into the barricade.

Back in the ring, Doudrop took back control before missing another Cannonball in the corner this time. Bianca capitalized with a Dropkick and followed it up with a Spinebuster. Belair was then able to get Doudrop up for the KOD for the pinfall victory.

After the match, RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch showed up and attacked Belair. Lynch launched Bianca into the steel steps and followed it up with a slam on the announce table. Becky put Bianca’s head in a steel chair and yanked her hair around the ring post. Bianca went crashing into the post and Lynch exited with a grin on her face.

Alpha Academy Attacked RK-Bro & Street Profits

RK-Bro had a celebration for becoming the RAW Tag Team Champions again and had a bunch of balloons in the ring. Orton noted that WrestleMania 38 will be his 18th and that he’s never been a tag team champion heading into the event. Randy said he organized the celebration but wasn’t as good at Riddle at things like this. Riddle said this was the best night of his career.

Orton told Riddle that he had a gift for him and began looking when the Street Profits interrupted. Ford and Dawkins reminded the champs that they have pinned them recently and challenged them to a title match at WrestleMania. Randy understandably ranted about the quiz shows and all the stuff RK-Bro had to do to get a rematch for the titles and didn’t want to just give a title shot away.

Randy declined the offer but did ask if Street Profits wanted some snacks. Street Profits got annoyed and Montez Ford pretty much demanded the match be made official. Orton told Montez that he was about to start listening to the voices in his head and make the Street Profits leave. Riddle pulled Orton aside and said that they do in fact need opponents for WrestleMania. Orton then planted Montez with an RKO before RAW went to a break.

Montez Ford and Riddle then had a singles match with Dawkins & Orton ringside. Riddle hit a Gutwrench Slam for a near fall and followed it up with a Fisherman’s Suplex. Ford kicked out and leveled Riddle with a Dropkick. Back from a break, Riddle hit a Powerslam and then an RKO of his own. Otis attacked Orton ringside and launched Randy into the barricade. Gable joined in on the attack and sent Angelo Dawkins into the ring post. Otis attacked Riddle to end the match in a DQ. Gable & Otis then beat RK-Bro and Street Profits down.

Seth Rollins Still Has Nothing To Do At WrestleMania

Kevin Owens faced Seth Rollins in this week’s main event. The winner of the match will get to interview Stone Cold at WrestleMania. Rollins tried to steal the win early with a roll-up but Kevin kicked out at one. Owens went for the Stunner but Rollins was able to block it.

The action spilled out of the ring and Owens focused his attack on Seth’s knee. Owens bashed the knee into the barricade a couple times before applying a Calf Slicer in the middle of the ring. Rollins was able to escape but Owens stayed on him and slammed the injured knee into the canvas several times. Seth knocked Owens back out of the ring and went for his Suicide Dive but Owens caught him and countered into a Fallaway Slam into the barricade as RAW went to a commercial break.

When RAW returned, Seth Rollins took back control and connected with a Frog Splash for a near fall. Rollins and Owens battled on the turnbuckle and Seth went for a Superplex. Owens countered into a Brainbuster for a two count and quickly climbed back up to the top rope. Kevin went for a Senton but Rollins was able to get his knees up at the last moment.

Owens got back up and leveled Seth with a Clothesline. Owens went for a Stunner but Rollins shoved him away. The referee fell out of the ring and missed Rollins roll-up attempt. Seth was pissed and it allowed Owens to recover. Owens hit Seth with a Stunner for the pinfall victory. Owens will still have his KO segment with Stone Cold at WrestleMania and Rollins is still looking for a way onto the biggest show of the year.