WWE RAW Results (3/21): Kevin Owens Mocks Stone Cold, Rollins’ Last WrestleMania Chance

WWE RAW aired live from the Allstate Arena in Chicago. AJ Styles returned tonight to address being attacked by Edge after accepting his WrestleMania challenge a couple weeks back. In addition to the takeaways below, it was announced that Veer Mahaan will finally be coming to RAW on April 4th (the RAW after WrestleMania).

RAW Results (3/21)

The Mysterios def. Robert Roode & Dolph Ziggler Omos def. Apollo Crews & Commander Azeez in a Handicap Match Shayna Baszler & Natalya def. Rhea Ripley & Liv Morgan Finn Balor def. Austin Theory Dana Brooke & Reggie def. Akira Tozawa & Tamina AJ Styles def. Seth Rollins via DQ

Here are the takeaways from this week’s show:

Kevin Owens Mocked Stone Cold

Stone Cold’s theme hit to begin RAW and the crowd went insane. However, Kevin Owens emerged with a bald cap on and jean shorts. Owens mocked Austin some more and asked the crowd to give him a “hell yeah!?”. Kevin called Austin a sorry son of a bitch and asked for another hell yeah. The crowd booed and Owens started doing the “what?!” chant.

He continued to speak as if he was Stone Cold and that he was pathetic for responding to Owens in front of his golf cart. The crowd chanted “we want Austin” as Owens called them stupid. Austin’s theme hit again but it was another trick from Owens.

Kevin laughed into the microphone as the crowd booed. Owens called the crowd idiots and asked for some beers. Owens dropped the beer cans and demanded that the music be stopped. Owens blamed on the guy throwing the beers to him and asked the man to bring it to him. The stagehand gave Owens the beer and went to leave but Kevin dropped him with a Stunner. Owens cracked open the beers and poured it on the worker. Owens didn’t take a sip of Austin’s Broken Skull beer and decided to launch the can out of the ring.

The Miz Stole Rey Mysterio’s Mask

The Mysterios faced Robert Roode & Dolph Ziggler tonight on RAW. The Miz joined commentary for the match.Before the match, Seth Rollins came to the ring and demanded a spot at WrestleMania. Rollins wanted a spot that was going to live forever. Rollins microphone kept cutting off during the promo.

When RAW returned from a break, the match began and Rey connected with a Dropkick on Ziggler. Roode tagged in and Rey greeted him with a Tornado DDT. Dominik tagged in and connected with a Neckbreaker on Roode for a two count. Roode responded with a Spinebuster for a near fall. Rey sent Ziggler out of the ring and hit Roode with the 619. Dominik made his way to the top turnbuckle and followed it up with a Frog Splash on Roode for the pinfall victory.

After the match, Ziggler hit Dominik with a Superkick. The Miz attacked Rey and planted him with the Skull Crushing Finale. Miz then stole Mysterio’s mask and ran backstage. Rollins was backstage with Deville & Pearce. Adam told Seth to stop disrupting the show and Rollins laughed before walking away.

The Miz then was interviewed backstage and boasted about stealing the mask. Miz dared Logan Paul to wear the mask next week on the final RAW before WrestleMania. Miz & Logan Paul will face The Mysterios at the biggest show of the year. It was later announced that The Miz will face Rey in a singles match next week on RAW.

Omos Dominated & Made A Challenge For WrestleMania

Omos made his way to the ring for a Handicap match against Apollo Crews and Commander Azeez. Omos sent Apollo to the canvas and battled with Azeez outside the ring. Apollo joined in again and Azeez sent Omos into the ring post.

The action returned to the ring and Omos quickly took control. Omos beat Crews down and then Azeez tagged in. Omos showed off his power and planted Azeez with a a Body Slam. Omos followed it up with a kick to Azeez’s face and followed it up by Chokeslamming Crews on top of him. Omos then covered Azeez and Crews at the same time for the pinfall victory. After the match, Omos grabbed the microphone and challenged anyone that has the balls to face him at WrestleMania.

Seth Rollins Will Face AJ Styles For A Spot On WrestleMania

AJ Styles made his return to begin the 2nd hour of RAW. Styles said he watched the clip of Edge hitting him with the con-chair-to over and over to the point where he almost went crazy. AJ called Edge’s explanation nonsense and that the truth is that he doesn’t he care. Styles said he was here to kick Edge’s teeth down his throat and dared the Rated R Superstar to come to the ring.

Edge didn’t come down to the ring and AJ called him a coward. Seth Rollins’ theme hit and he danced around on the entrance ramp. The crowd chanted “Cody!” and Rollins told them to simmer down. Styles told Rollins to cut the crap and asked what he wanted. Rollins laughed and told Styles that he is concerned about AJ’s health and safety.

Seth wondered if AJ was physically and emotionally capable of fighting Edge at WrestleMania. Rollins told AJ to go home to spend some time with his family, get 100% and come back after WrestleMania. Styles stated that as long as he able to walk he is fighting Edge at WrestleMania.

Rollins wondered if he were then to take out Styles he would get his spot at WrestleMania. Adam Pearce & Sonya Deville interrupted and announced that Rollins will get one last shot. If Rollins beats Styles later tonight, he will replace him in the match against Edge at WrestleMania.

.@WWERollins looks to be up to his old tricks again, this time with @AJStylesOrg in his sights. #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/kznOW334lg — WWE (@WWE) March 22, 2022

Baszler & Natalya def. Morgan & Ripley

Liv Morgan & Rhea Ripley faced Natalya & Shayna Baszler tonight on RAW. Shayna and Rhea started off the match by locking up in the middle of the ring. Baszler controlled the action but Ripley was able to tag in Liv Morgan. Natalya tagged in and Liv beat her down. Shayna provided a distraction and Natalya capitalized with an Atomic Drop. Carmella made her way ringside and chatted with Corey Graves. Baszler pulled Rhea off the apron and sent her into the barricade. Back in the ring, Natalya and Shayna hit Hart Attack on Liv for the pinfall victory.

After the match, Zelina Vega rushed the ring and bashed Rhea Ripley with the scepter. Women’s Tag Team Champions Carmella and Zelina then shared a hug after having argued backstage earlier on the show.

Becky Lynch Warned Bianca Belair

RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch took a seat in the ring on the chair she attacked Bianca Belair with last week. Lynch spoke about having to drop her title for fifteen months and that it is the only thing that matters inside and outside the ropes. Becky blamed the crowd for choosing Bianca Belair over her when she came back.

Becky claimed that Belair doesn’t have what it takes to get the title back at WrestleMania. She added that she meant to injure Bianca last week and that is the difference between them. Lynch said she sold her soul to get the title back and will take Bianca’s. The champion asked “what does it profit a man to gain the world and lose his soul?” and said she will show everyone at WrestleMania.

Pat McAfee Helped Finn Balor def. Austin Theory

United States Champion Finn Balor faced Austin Theory tonight on a non-title match. Pat McAfee joined commentary for the match and will face Austin Theory at WrestleMania 38. Balor dominated early and stomped Theory to the mat. Austin Theory rolled out of the ring to regroup and McAfee took the opportunity to taunt him. Balor capitalized on the distraction and hit Theory with a Suicide Dive as RAW went to a commercial break.

When RAW returned, Austin Theory took control and set up for the ATL. Balor blocked it and went for a Slingblade. Theory countered into a Neckbreaker and went for the cover but Finn powered out at two. Austin made his way to the ring apron and Pat McAfee tried to trip him up. Balor capitalized on the distraction and rolled Theory up for the pinfall victory. Balor celebrated with Pat McAfee on the entrance ramp after the match.

Street Profits Sent A Message Ahead Of The RAW Tag Title Match At WrestleMania

RK-Bro faced Alpha Academy in a non-title match to begin the final hour of RAW. Alpha Academy isolated Riddle in the ring to start off the match. Riddle battled back and hit Gable with an Exploder Suplex. Gable rolled out of the ring and Riddle went after him. Gable slammed Riddle on the ring apron and Otis followed it up with a shoulder tackle that sent Riddle flying as RAW went to a commercial break.

When RAW returned, Otis and Orton were battling in the corner of the ring. Orton sent Otis out of the ring and then booted Gable in the face. Randy planted Gable with the draping DDT and posed for the crowd. Orton went for an RKO but Gable countered into a German Suplex. Riddle tagged in and Gable went for a Northern Lights Suplex but Riddle landed on his feet.

Riddle hit the Bro Derek on Gable for the pinfall victory. After the match, Otis launched Orton over the barricade and attacked Riddle. Otis climbed to the middle turnbuckle but Street Profits broke it up. Street Profits sent Alpha Academy out of the ring. Angelo Dawkins then planted Riddle with a Spinebuster and Ford followed it up with a Frog Splash.

Dana Brooke & Reggie Picked Up A Win

Dana Brooke & Reggie faced Akira Tozawa & Tamina tonight on RAW. Before the match, Reggie & 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke shared a kiss backstage. Tamina and Tozawa then awkwardly kissed before heading to the ring. This was a comedy match that saw Tamina falling onto Tozawa’s groin during it. Dana Brooke & Reggie got the quick win and Tozawa was embarrassed by Tamina carrying him backstage after the match.

Edge Attacked AJ Styles, Seth Rollins Flipped Out

AJ Styles squared off against Seth Rollins tonight on RAW. The winner of the match will face Edge at WrestleMania. Styles went for a wrist lock but Rollins escaped and the two locked up again. Styles went for a headlock this time and brought Rollins down to the mat.

Seth escaped and planted Styles with a Slingblade. Styles hit a Back Body Drop and went for a Splash in the corner but Seth dodged it. AJ sent Seth flying out of the ring and delivered a Phenomenal Forearm on the floor outside the ring as RAW went to a commercial break.

When RAW returned, Seth was in control and stomped Styles down in the corner of the ring. Rollins followed that up with a Neckbreaker and went for the cover but Styles kicked out at two. Seth hung up AJ in the Tree of Woe and delivered a Dropkick to the face for another near fall. Rollins sent Styles out of the ring and hit him with a Suicide Dive through the ropes. Seth had a crazed look in his eyes and stared at the WrestleMania sign as RAW went to the final commercial break of the night.

Rollins had a headlock applied when RAW returned from the break. Styles battled to his feet and broke the hold but Rollins stomped him down to the mat. Rollins started taunting AJ before bashing him with a bunch of forearms to the face. Styles shrugged it off and leveled Seth with a big Clothesline.

AJ followed it up with a sliding forearm to the face and Rollins backed to the corner. Styles hit a Clothesline and a Neckbreaker for a close two count. AJ set up for the Styles Clash but Rollins countered into a cradle flor a near fall. Styles then slammed Rollins face first to the mat and went for the cover but Seth kicked out and the match continued.

Seth connected with the Falcon Arrow and went for the cover but Styles was able to kick out at the last moment. Rollins took another look at the WrestleMania sign before setting up for the Stomp. Styles blocked it and Suplexed Rollins into the turnbuckle. Both superstars were down for a bit before AJ Styles started pulling himself up.

AJ climbed to the top turnbuckle but Seth caught him with a punch to the face. Rollins went for a Superplex but Styles blocked it. AJ tripped Seth up and he tweaked his knee. Styles capitalized and got Rollins up in the Torture Rack and into a Blue Thunder Bomb for a near fall.

Styles set up for the Phenomenal Forearm but Rollins saw it coming. Seth hit a Superkick and then followed it up with a Buckle Bomb. Rollins quickly climbed to the top rope and went for a Frog Splash but Styles got his knees up. AJ then set up for the Phenomenal Forearm but Edge hit Styles in the back with the steel chair. AJ Styles won the match via DQ and Rollins once again lost his chance at a match at WrestleMania.

Seth Rollins flipped out after the match and grabbed a microphone. Rollins took a look at the WrestleMania sign and shouted “this is bullsh*t!”. Seth claimed that RAW will not happen unless he gets what he deserves, a WrestleMania moment. Rollins started destroying the barricade and the RAW set as the show went off the air.