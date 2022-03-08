WWE RAW Results (3/7): Kevin Owens Challenges Stone Cold, Bron Breakker, New Champions

WWE RAW aired live from the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio. Alpha Academy put the RAW Tag Team Championships on the line against RK-Bro and Seth Rollins & Kevin Owens in a Triple Threat match. Edge explained why he brutally attacked AJ Styles last week after the Phenomenal One accepted his WrestleMania challenge.

RAW Results

RK-Bro def. Alpha Academy, Seth Rollins & Kevin Owens to become the new RAW Tag Team Champions Dana Brooke def. Tamina to retain the 24/7 Championship Bron Breakker & Tommaso Ciampa def. Robert Roode & Dolph Ziggler Omos def. Apollo Crews Rhea Ripley & Liv Morgan def. Carmella & Queen Zelina to be added to the Women’s Tag Team Championship match at WrestleMania Finn Balor def. Austin Theory via DQ

Here are the takeaways from this week’s show:

RK-Bro Are RAW Tag Team Champions Again

Alpha Academy defended the RAW Tag Team Championships against Seth Rollins & Kevin Owens, and RK-Bro in a Triple Threat match to begin the show. Before the match, Owens and Rollins cut a promo in the ring. Owens continued to mock Texas ahead of WrestleMania and referred to Chad Gable as Shorty G. Owens dropped yet another Cody Rhodes reference by claiming that the duo is “undeniable”. The RAW Tag Team Champions interrupted and Gable shooshed the crowd. Alpha Academy vowed to retain and RK-Bro said that they were going to get their titles back as RAW went to a break.

When RAW returned, the RAW Tag Team Championship Triple Threat match officially began. Owens and Rollins controlled the action early and took turns beating Gable down in the corner of the ring. Riddle hit Gable with an elbow and sent Rollins to the apron. Seth battled back and leveled Riddle and Gable with a springboard Crossbody before tagging Kevin Owens in.

Owens hit Riddle with a Cannonball in the corner of the ring and then threw Gable to the outside. Rollins took out Gable & Riddle with a dive through the ropes and rolled Gable back into the ring. Owens hit a Senton off the top rope and went for the cover but Gable was able to kick out at two as RAW went to a commercial break.

The champs took control when RAW returned and Otis had Riddle in a Headlock. Riddle battled to his feet but Otis struck him down before he could reach the corner for a tag. Otis went for a Vader Bomb but Riddle dodged it and tagged int Orton. Gable tagged in at the same time and Randy greeted him with a Powerslam. Orton hit Rollins with a Powerslam as well and then knocked Owens off the apron. The Viper then planted Rollins & Gable with a double DDT and fired up the crowd.

Orton connected with the RKO on Rollins and went for the cover but Owens dragged him out of the ring. Randy slammed Owens and Gable on top of the announce table before trying the same with Otis. He couldn’t lift the big man himself so Riddle helped him out and RK-Bro slammed Otis on top of the table as RAW went to another commercial break.

Riddle hit Gable with the Floating Bro but Owens broke it up at two. Riddle applied a Headlock but Owens countered into a Jawbreaker to break it up. Orton and Owens traded punches in the middle of the ring. Orton got the better of the exchange and sent Owens out of the ring. Otis tagged in and hit a Splash and Gable followed it up with a Moonsault but Rollins broke up the cover at two.

Otis sent Rollins to the corner and charged but Seth got out of the way. Otis crashed into the ring post and fell to the floor as Rollins perched Gable up on the top turnbuckle. Gable went for a Superplex but Owens broke it up. Owens climbed the turnbuckle as well but Otis joined the party for a Tower of Doom spot (Gable took the Superplex, Otis Powerbombed Rollins & Owens). All three teams were now trading strikes in the ring as RAW went to a third commercial break.

Back from the third break of the match, Rollins was in control and took a break to stare at the WrestleMania sign for a few seconds. It cost him and Riddle got him in a Triangle submission in the middle of the ring. Gable broke it up and delivered an Exploder Suplex to Riddle. Gable went for a Moonsault but Orton caught him in midair with an RKO out of nowhere.

Owens and Rollins delivered some Superkicks to knock Orton and Otis out of the ring. Rollins hit a Buckle Bomb on Gable and Owens followed it up with a Stunner. Rollins hit Gable with the Stomp but got knocked out of the ring by Riddle. Orton prevented Owens from getting back into the ring and Riddle covered Gable for the victory. RK-Bro are once again RAW Tag Team Champions. Kevin Owens sat against the steel steps in frustration as Rollins walked backstage with a blank stare on his face. Owens and Rollins currently have no path to WrestleMania in storyline. Orton cut a promo after the match and claimed that Riddle is his friend and that he hasn’t had this much fun in his entire career.

"I've been doing this more than 20 years now and I have never had this much fun as I'm having right now in this ring with my partner @SuperKingofBros. I mean that from the bottom of my heart. This man is my FRIEND."@RandyOrton making us all emotional right now on #WWERaw. pic.twitter.com/EICZVz8Kcj — WWE (@WWE) March 8, 2022

Dana Brooke Retained The 24/7 Championship

Dana Brooke defended the 24/7 Championship against Tamina to begin the 2nd hour of RAW. Akira Tozawa and Reggie were ringside for the match. WWE aired a segment of Reggie giving Dana Brooke a good luck kiss before the title match began. Tamina dominated and stared at Reggie before applying a Boston Crab. Dana Brooke countered into a cover for the pinfall victory and retained the 24/7 Championship.

The Miz Dissed His Hometown

The Miz and Logan Paul had a Homecoming Party tonight on RAW in their hometown of Cleveland. Logan Paul boasted about being 5th in the state in amateur wrestling and Miz noted how they were both self made, unlike Dominik who had to rely on his dad to get a WWE contract. The Miz introduced Jerry Lawler and The King made his way to the ring in a Browns jersey.

Lawler got a great reaction and suggested that Cleveland could host a WrestleMania. The Miz laughed at that notion even though he was from there and went on a rant about how much Cleveland sucks. Miz claimed Cleveland isn’t a WrestleMania city and he moved away the first time he got any success.

Miz added that winners leave Cleveland and pointed out how the Browns left Cleveland and became the successful Baltimore Ravens back in the day. The Miz then said it was time for them to take their talents to WrestleMania and leave Cleveland. The Miz & Logan Paul walked off to end the segment.

Bron Breakker & Ciampa Picked Up A Win

Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler faced NXT Champion Bron Breakker & Tommaso Ciampa tonight on RAW. Breakker and Roode started off the action and Bron planted him with a big Suplex. Ciampa tagged in and continued to beat Roode down as RAW went to a commercial break.

When RAW returned, Ciampa was trapped in the ring for several minutes as Breakker pleaded for a tag. Bron finally tagged in and cleaned house. Ziggler hit a big boot to the face but the NXT Champion shrugged it off and hit a Clothesline. Breakker then connected with the big Powerslam for the pinfall victory. After the match, Dolph Ziggler warned Breakker that he is coming after the NXT Championship.

Omos Had A Confrontation With Commander Azeez

Omos faced Apollo Crews tonight on RAW. Omos dominated early and had a brief stare down with Commander Azeez who was ringside. Crews got in zero offense and Omos hit some more strikes before the Choke Bomb for the pinfall victory. Commander Azeez got in the ring after the match to check on Apollo and Omos got in his face. Omos smirked and exited the ring to end the segment.

Edge Explained His Attack On AJ Styles

Edge made his way to the ring in silence with a black suit and blue lighting. Edge said he attacked AJ because he needs to face the best version of him at WrestleMania. He claimed that the attack helped Styles and ironically he helped him to because it felt so good to do it. He claimed that he finally felt in complete control in the ring, and then added that he felt like he was in control of everything in the industry. Edge closed the promo by saying that he is standing on the mountain of omnipotence and the view is phenomenal. Edge stared directly into the camera as it zoomed in to close the promo.

No music. No fanfare. No pyro. No band t-shirt.



This is a much different @EdgeRatedR than the @WWEUniverse has been accustomed to the past two years…#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/mS6mNrdC61 — WWE (@WWE) March 8, 2022

Rhea Ripley & Liv Morgan Are In The Tag Title Match At WrestleMania

Rhea Ripley & Liv Morgan are apparently a tag team now and faced the Women’s Tag Team Champions Carmella & Queen Zelina. If they beat the champs, they will be added to the Women’s Tag Team Championship match at WrestleMania. Carmella and Zelina controlled the action and isolated Rhea Ripley in the corner of the ring.

Ripley hit an Enziguri and tagged in Liv Morgan. Liv slammed Zelina to the canvas and went for the cover but she kicked out at two. Zelina hit a Jawbreaker but Liv shrugged it off and rolled Zelina up for a near fall. Zelina tried to tag out but Carmella was too busy chatting with her husband, Corey Graves.

Rhea tagged in and hit the Riptide for the pinfall victory. Carmella & Zelina will now defend the Women’s Tag Team Championships against Naomi & Sasha Banks, and Rhea Ripley & Liv Morgan at WrestleMania.

Damian Preist Attacked Finn Balor

United States Champion Finn Balor squared off against Austin Theory tonight on RAW. Theory dragged Balor out of the ring and bounced his head off the apron. Balor responded with a Slingblade on the floor and rolled back into the ring as RAW went to a break.

When RAW returned, Theory connected with a Dropkick for a near fall before applying a Headlock in the middle of the ring. Finn escaped but Theory hit him with a Neckbreaker for a two count. Austin lifted Balor up in a Fireman’s Carry but he broke free and hit a Dropkick. Balor was about to hit the Coup de Grace but Damian Priest showed up. Damian attacked Balor to end the match in a DQ and planted him with the Reckoning. Theory hit Balor with the ATL and took a selfie to end the segment.

Kevin Owens Challenged Stone Cold To Appear On The KO Show At WrestleMania

Kevin Owens made his way to the ring at the conclusion on tonight’s RAW. Owens was interviewed backstage after the tag team loss to begin the show and claimed he had a plan for WrestleMania.

"I have an idea. And that idea is going to change my #WrestleMania future. I have a plan. And I'm gonna share that plan with everyone later on tonight…"



What could @FightOwensFight be referring to?#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/Akh2vc4q08 — WWE (@WWE) March 8, 2022

Owens looked into the camera and said he wanted to have the biggest KO Show in history at WrestleMania. Kevin mention Shawn Michaels as a proud Texan but he is a proud Canadian and it would be sacrilegious to have him on the show. Owens brought up Stone Cold and mocked him for having to wear knee braces during his WWE career. Owens then challenged him to be on the KO Show at WrestleMania to close the show.