WWE SmackDown Results (3/25): Lesnar & Reigns, King Woods Returns, Rousey & Flair

WWE SmackDown aired live from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. Sasha Banks battled Rhea Ripley, Shayna Baszler, and Queen Zelina in a Fatal 4-way tonight. WWE Champion Brock Lesnar enjoyed the show from Roman Reigns’ locker room as he waited for the Universal Champion to arrive.

The real feud this year has been Brock Lesnar vs little tables.#SmackDown #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/QD4Z1MmYRy — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) March 26, 2022

SmackDown Results (3/25)

- Advertisement -

Shinsuke Nakamura def. Jimmy Uso Xavier Woods def. Ridge Holland Angel Garza def. Ricochet (Championship Contender’s match) Humbert def. Ricochet via count out (Championship Contender’s match) Sasha Banks def. Queen Zelina, Rhea Ripley, Shayna Baszler in a Fatal 4-Way

Here are the takeaways from this week’s show:

Brock Lesnar Is Waiting For Reigns, Nakamura def. Jimmy Uso

SmackDown opened up with WWE Champion Brock Lesnar standing outside of Universal Champion Roman Reigns’ locker room. Kayla Braxton asked Lesnar about his attack on Reigns last week. Lesnar claimed that he paid some fines, bought a new SUV for Roman, but it is his favorite color, blood red. Lesnar added that he spoke to management and they warned him not to touch Reigns unless he is provoked. Brock entered the locker room and enjoyed some snacks while he waited for Reigns to arrive.

Jimmy Uso battled Shinsuke Nakamura in tonight’s first match. Jey Uso and Rick Boogs were ringside for the match. The Usos will be defending the SmackDown Tag Team Championships against Boogs & Nakamura at WrestleMania. A brawl broke out between the two teams before the bell and The Usos got launched out of the ring as SmackDown went to a commercial b break.

- Advertisement -

When SmackDown returned, the match officially started and Jimmy controlled the action early. Uso got Nakamura in an armbar but Shinsuke escaped and mocked The Bloodline’s finger point taunt. Jimmy connected with an Enziguri but Nakamura shrugged it off and sent Jimmy out of the ring as SmackDown went to a commercial.

Back from the break, Nakamura was still in control and went for the Kinshasa but got distracted by Jey Uso attacking Boogs ringside. Jimmy asked for Boogs’ guitar but Rick broke it up. Boogs launched Jey into the ring post as Nakamura capitalized on the distraction with the Kinshasa for the pinfall victory.

Brock Lesnar was still in Reigns’ locker room and took a sip of champagne. Lesnar wasn’t a fan of the taste and spit it out all over the place as SmackDown went back to a commercial.

Xavier Woods Returned, Roman Reigns Warned Lesnar

Drew McIntyre was interviewed backstage tonight. McIntyre said his rivalry against Happy Corbin has become personal and he finds joy in making Corbin’s life a living hell. Drew claimed he could take out Corbin any time he wants but is saving the moment for WrestleMania. Happy Corbin and Madcap Moss were then shown backstage. Corbin said he we was going to defeat McIntyre and celebrate over his body at WrestleMania.

Ridge Holland was supposed to face Kofi Kingston tonight on SmackDown. Sheamus & Butch were ringside for the match. Kofi Kingston made his way to the entrance ramp and announced the return of Xavier Woods. King Woods got a great reaction from the crowd and then battled Ridge Holland in a singles match. Holland went after King Woods’ leg and beat him down for a minute. Woods responded with a roll-up for the quick pinfall victory.

Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman arrived backstage in a car. Reigns warned Lesnar to get out of his locker room before he gets there and cracks his head open.

"I'm going to warn you once. You better get your a** out of my locker room."@WWERomanReigns | #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/QVm4qjWcA5 — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) March 26, 2022

Ronda Rousey Called Out Charlotte Flair

Ronda Rousey came down to the ring before SmackDown went to a break. Charlotte Flair will be defending the SmackDown Women’s Championship against Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania. When SmackDown returned, Rousey called out Flair but the champion appeared via satellite. Flair said she’s not in Brooklyn and doesn’t have to answer when Rousey calls because she’s the one that is the champ.

Rousey said she broke her first competitor’s arm at 14 and has since lost count. Ronda claimed that Charlotte will be another broken arm added to the list (that she has lost count of). Brock Lesnar was asked to respond to Reign’s warning and decided to throw a lamp across the room.

The Intercontinental Champion Went 0-2 Tonight

Angel Garza faced Intercontinental Champion Ricochet tonight in a Championship Contender’s match. Garza capitalized on a distraction from Humberto Carrillo and pinned the champ with a simple cradle to earn a future title shot. Ricochet demanded a match against Humberto Carrillo and sent him out of the ring with a Dropkick as SmackDown went to a break. This was also a Championship Contender’s match.

When SmackDown returned, Ricochet hit a Frankensteiner off the top rope but got distracted by Garza. Humberto rolled him up for a two count but Ricochet responded with a Northern Lights Suplex. Angel pulled Humberto out of the ring and the champ dove onto both of them. Ricochet rolled Humberto back into the ring but Angel prevented the champion from getting back into the ring. Humberto won the match via count out. It was announced that Ricochet will defending the Intercontinental Championship in a Triple Threat match next week on “WrestleMania SmackDown.

Austin Theory Got The Better Of Pat McAfee

Michael Cole spoke to Pat McAfee about his upcoming match against Austin Theory at WrestleMania. Austin came out of nowhere and hit McAfee with a cheap shot. Pat was pissed off and chased Theory backstage. However, Austin hid in Vince McMahon’s office and Mcafee bashed on the door out of anger to end the segment.

Sasha Banks Picked Up A Win

Queen Zelina, Sasha Banks, Shayna Baszler, and Rhea Ripley competed in a Fatal 4-Way tonight on SmackDown. Queen Zelina & Carmella will defend the Women’s Tag Team Championships against Banks & Naomi, Ripley & Liv Morgan, and Baszler & Natalya at WrestleMania.

Sasha and Rhea Ripley started off the action as Shayna retreated out of the ring. Banks sent Ripley to the corner and connected with a Bulldog for a two count. Vega got Banks out of the ring and bashed her into the commentary table. Everyone started brawling as SmackDown went to a commercial break.

When SmackDown returned, Sasha went for the Bank Statement but Baszler broke it up. Sasha then got Baszler in the Bank Statement but Rhea Ripley broke it up before Shayna tapped. Vega connected with a Sunset Flip Powerbomb on Banks and went for the cover but Shayna broke it up at two. Vega knocked Baszler to the outside and took an opportunity to pose for the crowd. It quickly backfired and Sasha got Vega in the Bank Statement for the submission victory.

In addition to the IC Title Triple Threat match announced for next week’s WrestleMania edition of SmackDown, next Friday’s show will also feature the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal.

Roman Reigns Avoided Brock Lesnar

Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman finally arrived at Barclays before the final segment of tonight’s show. Heyman told Reigns that he doesn’t feel good about this but the Tribal Chief assured him it will be fine as SmackDown went to a final commercial break.

Roman Reigns took his time getting to the ring when SmackDown returned and posed with the Universal Championship as pyro went off. Reigns asked Brooklyn to acknowledge him and wondered where Brock was. Lesnar appeared on the Jumbotron and bashed Reigns’ vehicle. Roman laughed and claimed Brock was scared of him. Lesnar hit the vehicle with the axe a few more times before exiting.

Lesnar made his way through the crowd and arrived near the announce desk where a bunch of security guards were waiting for him. Brock grabbed a steel chair and leaped off of the announce table. Lesnar beat down the guards with the chair as Reigns retreated. Roman cut a promo backstage vowing to beat Lesnar at WrestleMania and make Brock acknowledge him as the Undisputed Champion.