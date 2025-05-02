WWE SmackDown Preview: May 2, 2025

Tonight’s WWE SmackDown promises exciting action as the road to Backlash 2025 continues. Here’s what to expect:

Aleister Black vs. The Miz : One week after his shocking return to WWE, Aleister Black faces The Miz in his first match back in five years. Last week, Black made an impactful return by taking out The A-Lister with a Black Mass kick.

: One week after his shocking return to WWE, Aleister Black faces The Miz in his first match back in five years. Last week, Black made an impactful return by taking out The A-Lister with a Black Mass kick. Randy Orton Appearance : The Viper is scheduled to appear tonight as he prepares for his Undisputed WWE Championship match against John Cena at Backlash. Their “One Last Time” rivalry has reached a fever pitch following last week’s volatile face-to-face encounter.

: The Viper is scheduled to appear tonight as he prepares for his Undisputed WWE Championship match against John Cena at Backlash. Their “One Last Time” rivalry has reached a fever pitch following last week’s volatile face-to-face encounter. Women’s Division Action : Lyra Valkyria is preparing to defend her WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship against Becky Lynch at Backlash, so expect developments in this storyline tonight.

: Lyra Valkyria is preparing to defend her WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship against Becky Lynch at Backlash, so expect developments in this storyline tonight. Backlash Build-up: With WWE Backlash just over a week away (May 10, 2025), expect more matches to be announced for the Premium Live Event, which will take place at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri.

Tonight’s show emanates live from the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa, and airs at 8 ET/7 CT on USA Network.