WWE SmackDown Results (3/4): Ronda Rousey vs. Sonya Deville, New Champion, Roman Reigns

WWE SmackDown aired live from the FTX Arena in Miami, Florida. The Intercontinental and Tag Team Championships were defended on tonight’s show. Ronda Rousey battled Sonya Deville in the main event.

SmackDown Results

Ricochet def. Sami Zayn to become the new Intercontinental Champion Naomi def. Carmella Drew McIntyre def. Jinder Mahal The Usos def. Viking Raiders to retain the SmackDown Tag Team Championships Ronda Rousey def. Sonya Deville via submission

Here are the takeaways from this week’s show:

Johnny Knoxville Helped Ricochet Become The New IC Champion

Sami Zayn defended the Intercontinental Championship against Ricochet to begin this week’s edition of SmackDown. Sami controlled the action early but Ricochet battled back with an Enziguri for a near fall. The champ lured Ricochet to the apron and planted him with a Suplex as SmackDown went to a commercial break.

When SmackDown returned, Sami went for an Exploder Suplex but Ricochet countered into a cradle for a near fall. Ricochet quickly hit a standing Moonsault and went for the cover but Sami kicked out at the last moment. Ricochet hit an absurd Moonsault over the top rope and onto Zayn outside the ring.

Ricochet rolled the champion into the ring and made his way to the top rope. Zayn popped up and shoved Ricochet off the turnbuckle. Ricochet crashed on the ring apron and crashed to the floor below.

Zayn smirked and made his way towards Ricochet but Johnny Knoxville’s theme hit. Knoxville provided a distraction and Ricochet connected with a Hurricanrana into a cover for the pinfall victory. Ricochet is the new Intercontinental Champion.

Sami flipped out backstage after the match and wound up challenging Knoxville to a match at WrestleMania. Kayla Braxton caught up to Knoxville backstage and he accepted the challenge.

Austin Theory Will Face Pat McAfee At WrestleMania

Austin Theory came to the ring and said wherever Vince McMahon goes, Austin Theory goes. Austin claimed Vince McMahon set Pat McAfee up and doesn’t really like him. Theory claimed that he was going to make McAfee eat through a straw and beat McAfee to a pulp at WrestleMania. Theory slapped McAfee’s headset off and took a selfie as Pat shouted from on top of the announce table.

Naomi def. Carmella

Naomi faced Carmella tonight on SmackDown. Sasha Banks and Queen Zelina were ringside for the match. Queen Zelina & Carmella will defend the Women’s Tag Team Championships against Naomi & Banks at WrestleMania. Carmella rolled out of the ring to have her assistants put on her mask before the bell rang.

Naomi punched Carmella in the face and climbed to the top rope. Carmella tripped her up and slammed Naomi down to the mat. Carmella posed before applying a Headlock in the middle of the ring. Naomi escaped into a Jawbreaker and followed it up with a boot to the side of the head for a close two count.

Carmella sent Naomi to the corner and unloaded some strikes. Queen Zelina hopped on the apron but Banks knocked her down. Sasha hit Double Knees as Naomi booted Carmella to the mat. Naomi connected with the split-legged Moonsaulted for the pinfall victory as Natalya was shown watching on backstage.

Drew McIntyre def. Jinder Mahal

Happy Corbin & Madcap Moss were playing a poker game backstage and laughed at Drew McIntyre during his entrance. McIntyre will face Happy Corbin on Night 1 of WrestleMania.

McIntyre faced Jindler Mahal in a singles match tonight and Shanky was ringside. Mahal got in some offense early but McIntyre took control. Shanky hopped on the ring apron for a distraction but Drew sent him to the floor. McIntyre then leveled Mahal with the Claymore for the easy pinfall victory. After the victory, Drew vowed to defeat Happy Corbin at WrestleMania. McIntyre crashed Happy Corbin’s party later on the show and threw Angela the sword at a dart board. Corbin and Moss retreated as McIntyre laughed.

Roman Reigns Warned Brock Lesnar

Shinsuke Nakamura and Boogs were about to make their entrances but The Usos attacked them. The Usos, Paul Heyman and Universal Champion Roman Reigns made their way to the ring. Reigns vowed to defeat whoever he has to defend the Universal Championship against tomorrow night at Madison Square Garden.

Reigns said he wants Lesnar to win his title match tomorrow night so he can hand deliver him the WWE Championship at WrestleMania. Roman asked Heyman if they should give Miami a spoiler and the crowd cheered. Reigns claimed he was like Babe Ruth around here because he delivers every time he calls his shot.

Roman vowed to smash Brock Lesnar, pin him, stand over him, and raise both titles with the pyro going off. Reigns shouted that Lesnar is going to acknowledge him and kept shouting “me!” over and over until he calmed down. He looked directly into the camera and said that Brock Lesnar will acknowledge him at WrestleMania.

The Usos Retained The SmackDown Tag Titles

The Usos stuck around after the Tribal Chief exited the ring and defended their SmackDown Tag Team Championships against Viking Raiders. Erik & Ivar knocked Jimmy & Jey to the outside and Ivar hit a Cannonball. Ivar climbed to the top rope and hit a Splash but Uso kicked out at two. Jimmy & Jey battled back and isolated Erik in the corner as SmackDown went to a commercial break.

When SmackDown returned, Erik and Jey Uso tagged in. Viking Raiders leveled Jey with a Clothesline and went for the cover but he kicked out at two. Jimmy tagged in and Jey knocked Ivar off the ring apron. Jimmy hit a Superkick and climbed to the top turnbuckle. Jimmy went for a Splash but Erik got his knees up.

Ivar got the tag and planted Jimmy with a big Powerslam and went for the cover but Jey broke it up at the last moment. Erik & Jey tagged in as Jimmy took out Ivar outside the ring. Jey hit a Superkick and Erik fell to the ropes. The Usos then hit the 1D (Dudley Boyz 3D move) for the pinfall victory. Jimmy & Jey remain the SmackDown Tag Team Champions.

Sheamus & Ridge Holland Destroyed New Day’s ATV

Big E squared off against Sheamus tonight. Kofi Kingston & Ridge Holland were ringside for the match. Kofi was dancing around on the ATV that New Day drove to the ring and Ridge Holland attacked him from behind with a steel chair. Sheamus then attacked Big E before the bell rang. Sheamus & Ridge Holland stole the ATV and destroyed it with sledgehammers in the parking lot. Big E & Kofi vs. Ridge Holland & Sheamus was announced for next week.

Ronda Rousey def. Sonya Deville & Sent A Message To Charlotte Flair

Ronda Rousey faced Sonya Deville in tonight’s main event. Before Rousey made her entrance, Sonya tried to bargain with referee Charles Robinson to favor her during the contest. Rousey made her entrance and then SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair‘s theme hit. Charlotte was then ringside for the match.

Rousey got in a strike to Deville’s face right away and followed it up with a slam. Ronda went for an Armbar right away but Charlotte distracted her. Deville capitalized with a chop block and beat Ronda down in the corner of the ring as Charlotte got on commentary to boast about her actions.

Deville caught Rousey with a knee to the face and went for the cover but Ronda powered out at two. Sonya kept Rousey grounded for the next couple minutes and got her in a Headlock in the middle of the ring. Rousey eventually escaped and knocked Sonya to the apron. Rousey hit a running knee to the face and then unloaded some strikes.

Ronda started throwing Sonya around the ring with ease and planted her with a Samoan Drop. Rousey then applied the Armbar for the submission victory as Charlotte was pissed off on commentary. Charlotte then got into the ring and Rousey got her in an Ankle Lock. Charlotte screamed in pain and tapped out until referee Charles Robinson broke it up. Ronda Rousey posed for the cheering crowd to close this week’s show.