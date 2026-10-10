Britt Baker Set for Major Debut Outside AEW

Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D., is set to make her first appearance for AEW’s partner promotion, CMLL.

In a video CMLL released on X, Baker’s ally, Persephone, appeared in a backstage segment. The Goddess of CMLL called out the women’s division. In doing so, she revealed that she won’t be alone for the all-women’s event (Viernes Espectacular) in Arena Mexico next Friday.

Persephone said that Britt Baker will be a part of the event, making her official CMLL debut. Here is what the reigning CMLL Women’s World Champion said:

All of you, keep talking, keep making your little groups, and keep complaining. Because next Friday, I am not alone. I don’t need a male doctor… I brought in a female doctor! Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. is coming to Arena México!

Britt Baker’s alliance with Persephone began at the AEW All In Buy-In show. Before that, the Doctor had been absent from Tony Khan’s promotion for almost two years.

She appeared as an unknown masked woman in the final moments of Persephone’s match against Maya World for the TBS title and helped her win the gold. After revealing herself, the two stars cemented their alliance and have been tagging together on AEW television for two months now.

With Britt Baker making her CMLL debut, it will be interesting to see this partnership in the Mexican promotion for the first time.