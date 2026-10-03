Brock Lesnar Inducted Into Minnesota M Club Hall of Fame, AEW Star Issues Statement

Brock Lesnar has added a second collegiate Hall of Fame honor to his résumé.

The former WWE and UFC champion was inducted into the University of Minnesota’s M Club Hall of Fame on Friday at Huntington Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. Lesnar was one of 10 members selected for the 2026 class, which was also recognized during Saturday’s football game against Michigan.

Brock Lesnar Minnesota M Club Hall of Fame

Lesnar’s former college roommate and training partner Shelton Benjamin attended the Minnesota ceremony alongside members of Lesnar’s family, including daughter Mya Lesnar and wife Rena aka Sable. Benjamin of AEW, who later worked with Lesnar in WWE, shared photographs from the event and congratulated him on the honor.

Congratulations Brock on being inducted into the U of MN H.O.F. Class of 2026,” Shelton Benjamin wrote with the photos seen below. “Very fun and nostalgic night reconnecting with the ole squad mates and the rest of my U of MN Family #gogophes #halloffame2026 #thebeastincarnate #brocklesnar #gopherwrestling.

The induction came two months after Lesnar announced his retirement from professional wrestling and combat sports. His final WWE match was a loss to Oba Femi at SummerSlam in August, while his last UFC appearance took place against Mark Hunt in July 2016.

Lesnar transferred to Minnesota from Bismarck State College in 1998 and spent two seasons with the Golden Gophers. He compiled a 55–3 record with 23 pins, won two Big Ten heavyweight championships and earned All-American honors in both seasons.