First Matches Confirmed For AEW Full Gear

The first matches have been confirmed for the Full Gear PPV.

Tonight’s episode of Dynamite featured a Tag Team Title eliminator match where Jake Doyle & Mark Davis competed against The Young Bucks for a potential shot at the championships.

After having successfully defended the title in a gruelling match against Kevin Knight and Kyle Fletcher at the WrestleDream PPV this past Saturday, The Bucks ended up getting squashed in tonight’s match. AEW then confirmed that Doyle and Davis will be getting their championship match at the upcoming event.

The company also confirmed during the show that Harley Cameron & Kris Statlander will be challenging Divine Dominion for the Women’s Tag Team Title at the PPV. This came after Cameron and Statlander defeated Divine Dominion and Sisters of Sin in a three-way bout at Grand Slam France.

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Elsewhere in the show, Swerve Strickland confronted the new Trios Champions Hangman Page and Brodido in a backstage segment. Strickland demanded a rematch for the title for himself and The New Level. Page told his arch rival to name the time and place, and Swerve chose Full Gear as the destination for their rematch.

When Strickland suggested the idea of making it a Texas Death Match, however, Hangman told him that there was no chance in hell he was going to let Swerve drag his partners into that. Though Swerve Strickland did not give up on the idea and he walked away confident that he will get the stipulation.