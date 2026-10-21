Major Faction Development On Dynamite

Faction chaos rules Dynamite.

Tonight’s episode of the Wednesday Night show featured a seemingly simple match where AEW Continental Champion and Death Riders leader Jon Moxley defeated The Conglomeration’s Roderick Strong.

Clark Connors and David Finlay of The Dogs hit the ring after the match and started attacking Strong. Mox wasn’t a fan of the cowardly beatdown, and he tried to put a stop to it, only for Connors and Finlay to attack him as well.

Gabe Kidd, who is a member of both The Dogs and Death Riders, ran out to try and make peace, but the Dogs turned on him too. Orange Cassidy and Kyle O’Reilly were out next to save their Conglomeration teammate.

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The Dogs And Bang Bang Gang Join Forces

The Death Riders & Conglomeration LAID OUT by The Dogs & Bang Bang Gang! | AEW Dynamite, 10/21/26

Jay White, who has an ongoing rivalry with The Dogs, then arrived but he ended up taking Cassidy out with a blade runner instead. White’s faction Bang Bang Gang, consisting of Juice Robinson, Austin Gunn, Colten Gunn and Ace Austin then also joined the attack.

The segment ended with The Dogs and The Bang Bang Gang standing tall together, seemingly joining hands in a new powerful faction.

An alliance like this would be the perfect setup for the approaching Blood & Guts match, but AEW confirmed a different lineup for the extreme cage match elsewhere in the show. So we will have to see where this storyline leads us.