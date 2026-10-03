Giulia Responds To Fan Concern After SmackDown Scare

Affiliate partners, prices and availability on partner sites.
ALL Elite Wrestling presents Collision
Truist Arena · Highland Heights, KY
WWE Monday Night RAW
Enterprise Center · Saint Louis, MO
WWE Friday Night SmackDown
Lafayette Cajundome · Lafayette, LA
GCW Presents "The ART OF WAR GAMES" 2026
Showboat Atlantic City · Atlantic City, NJ
WWE Money In The Bank
Smoothie King Center · New Orleans, LA
Affiliate partners — prices on partner sites.
Seth Rollins & Bron Breakker WWE 10.5" x 13" Saturday Night's Main Event on May 24, 2025 Sublimated Plaque
Bleacher Creatures WWE Shinsuke Nakamura 10" Plush Figure
Fanatics 35pt Bundle - 100 Toploaders, 500 Penny Sleeves & 20 Magnetic Holders
Men's Concepts Sport White/Charcoal "Stone Cold" Steve Austin Alley Fleece Shorts
John Cena WWE Mattel Ultimate Edition Wave 31 Action Figure
Marcus McGhee Crumbles Anthony Romero At UFC 332
Whittaker Wins Final Eliminator After Late Wallace Rally
Another Quick Victory for Anthony Wint At UFC 332
Johnny Walker Wins Heavyweight Debut With Brutal Knee KO
Jacobe Smith Brings Quick, Violent End to Stay Undefeated
Rafael dos Anjos Seemingly Retires After Loss to Alexander Hernandez