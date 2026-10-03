Giulia Responds To Fan Concern After SmackDown Scare

Giulia has responded to the wave of worried fans after she was helped from the ring following her loss to Blake Monroe on the October 2 episode of WWE SmackDown in Denver.

In a post on Instagram, Giulia wrote:

Woke up, checked my phone, and saw so many messages from people worried about me.

She didn’t mention an injury or say whether anything was wrong, and none has been confirmed.

Late in the match at Ball Arena, Monroe escaped a superplex attempt and took out Giulia’s leg, sending her face-first into the turnbuckle. Monroe covered her for the pinfall in her main roster in-ring debut. The referee checked on Giulia and called for help, and WWE medical staff helped her away from ringside during the commercial break.

Fightful’s Corey Brennan reported that the finish and Giulia being helped to the back were both listed in the show’s rundown. Brennan also noted a backstage segment between the two was planned but didn’t air. WWE later posted it online, showing Monroe taunting Giulia over the loss until Giulia caught her off guard with a headbutt.

The two have been building to this since Monroe attacked Giulia on the June 26 SmackDown. Their previously scheduled matches in August and September never got underway because of attacks before the bell, which is why the delayed debut carried so much weight going into Denver.