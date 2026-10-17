AEW Star Returns Early From Injury At WrestleDream

Jay White is back.

The former IWGP World Champion had been out of action since the All Out PPV. He competed in the Tailgate Brawl match at the show and was reported to be out of action for a couple of months. The 34-year-old surprised everyone by returning early from his injury at WrestleDream.

He teamed with The Gunns (Austin & Colten Gunn) & The Conglomeration (Orange Cassidy, Roderick Strong, & Kyle O’Reilly) to take on Death Riders (Wheeler Yuta, Claudio Castagnoli, Gabe Kidd, & Daniel Garcia) & The Dogs (David Finlay & Clark Connors). White’s team ended up losing the bout.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer, Jay White was originally scheduled to compete in the Clockwork Carnage match at WrestleDream, where Will Ospreay will be defending his AEW World Title.

Adam Copeland was added to the championship bout in place of White, after Cope’s partner Christian also ended up suffering an injury in the All Out ladder match. Cage and Cope were originally supposed to wrestle in a tag team match at the PPV tonight.