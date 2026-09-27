Ex-Wyatt Sicks Star Provides Update After Weird Injury Spot

A bizarre scene unfolded at GCW Score.

GCW World Heavyweight Champion Joseph Sawyer defended his title against Jeffrey John during the company’s latest show from 20th Century Theatre in Cincinnati, Ohio.

The champ got away from the ring midway through the match after seemingly hurting his knee. Sawyer walked around the arena as the fans booed him. The wrestling star then grabbed a mic and claimed that he might be out for months.

Joseph Sawyer, however, did not leave immediately after the announcement. He got face to face with a fan and stayed around the ringside for a while before finally making his way to the back.

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Joseph Sawyer Explains Knee Injury

The former WWE star provided an update on his status on Twitter, explaining that he stayed ringside trying to get the feeling back into his knee. Sawyer also noted that his injury doesn’t appear to be a serious one and he will not have to stay out for long:

Yes I did get hurt. No I didn’t finish the match. I tried to get the feeling back in my knee to see if I could and sadly I couldn’t. Luckily it seems like it isn’t anything that will put me out for an extended about of time.

Sawyer, formerly known as Joe Gacy of Wyatt Sicks, had returned to the independent circuit in July after the group was released from their contracts in April. He most recently made his TNA Wrestling debut, being revealed as one of the mystery attackers terrorizing the locker room.