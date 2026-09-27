Ex-Wyatt Sicks Star Provides Update After Weird Injury Spot

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To clear the air.
Yes I did get hurt. No I didn’t finish the match. I tried to get the feeling back in my knee to see if I could and sadly I couldn’t. Luckily it seems like it isn’t anything that will put me out for an extended about of time.
So yes I think I’ll be okay for Show more