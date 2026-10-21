Kelani Jordan Ambushes Kendal Grey Before Halloween Havoc

Kelani Jordan ambushed Kendal Grey on Tuesday’s NXT, dragging a bloodied Grey out from backstage in the middle of the contract signing for Jordan’s NXT Women’s Championship defense against Wren Sinclair at Halloween Havoc.

According to PWInsider’s results, Sinclair skipped to the ring thrilled to be reinstated, then turned serious and promised to take the title on October 31. Jordan interrupted, congratulated Sinclair on getting what she wanted and said she had a gift for the new number one contender. Jordan went backstage, a crash was heard, and she returned dragging Grey out with blood on her face. Sinclair ran in to stop Jordan and help Grey.

Grey had only just come back. She revealed she was medically cleared when Kendal Grey returned on the October 13 NXT to back Sinclair’s title chase, which made her the obvious target for Jordan’s message.

Sinclair’s road to the match was messy. She was suspended from NXT after striking an official while trying to attack Jordan, then won a 20-woman battle royal disguised as AAA’s Lady Shani, according to WWE.com. NXT General Manager Robert Stone reinstated her and confirmed her as the number one contender over Jordan’s objections.

The history makes this personal. Jordan took the NXT Women’s Championship from Grey at Heatwave on August 30, and Sinclair has been chasing her ever since.

NXT Halloween Havoc airs live Saturday, October 31, at 7 PM ET on The CW and ESPN Unlimited.