Main Event Announced For AEW All Out

Will Ospreay’s first big challenge has been announced.

The September 2 Dynamite featured the new AEW World Heavyweight Champion in action as he teamed up with Andrade el Idolo, Callum Newman, Francesco Akira, and Henare to take on The Demand and The Dogs. Ospreay picked up the victory for his team in the match with a Hidden Blade on Clark Connors.

Will shook hands with Andrade after the bout, before Gabe Kidd pulled El Idolo out of the ring. Gabe brawled with Andrade outside the ring. The security showed up and just as it appeared things were cooling down, Ospreay attacked Kidd.

Gabe and Will got back in the ring and Kidd managed to get the upper hand with a low blow to the World Champ. Gabe Kidd then grabbed a chair but as he was about to hit Ospreay with the weapon, Death Riders made their entrance. Jon Moxley got in the ring and put himself between Ospreay and Kidd.

The confrontation allowed Andrade to take advantage as he attacked Kidd. The two then brawled to the back, leaving Mox and Ospreay in the ring. Moxley put the World title on Will’s shoulder, but then a graphic appeared on the big screen to announce that Jon Moxley will be challenging Will Ospreay for the AEW title at the September 26 All Out PPV. Mox finally left the ring, with Will holding the title up high to end the show.