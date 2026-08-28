New Day Expected To Debut At All In (Report)

The New Day are expected to debut at All In.

The duo Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods have been rumored to join Tony Khan’s promotion ever since the news of their WWE exit became public. The upcoming All In PPV from Wembley Stadium has long been seen as the perfect place for the first appearance of the former tag team champions.

Now a new report from Fightful Select seems to confirm these beliefs. According to the site, the sources within the company are expecting New Day to make their AEW debuts this Sunday:

“WrestleVotes on Fightful Select spoke with sources and were told that those within AEW are expecting Kofi Kingston and Austin Creed (Xavier Woods) to make their AEW debuts at All In on August 30th.”

Though despite two different sources relaying the feeling that Creed and Kofi are AEW-bound, the report cautions that there is no ‘stamped confirmation’ of the debut happening at All In.

The Wembley Stadium PPV will feature multiple segments fit for New Day’s AEW arrival. The announced Trios Roulette Battle Royal is the most discussed option, with the Casino Gauntlet match having open spots as well.

An appearance right after the Cage and Cope vs. Young Bucks tag title match could insert the WWE veterans right into the tag title picture with a number of dream matches becoming an immediate possibility.