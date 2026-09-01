News On New Level’s First Impression Backstage At All In

The New Level made a positive impact after their debut.

The former Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods made their highly anticipated AEW debut at the All In PPV. They joined Swerve Strickland as the wild card entry into the Trios Roulette Royale and went on to become the new Trios Champion.

PWinsider provided some backstage detail on what kind of impression the duo made on their first night with the company. According to the site, Kofi and Austin Creed both went out of their way to introduce themselves to as many people as possible backstage at the PPV.

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The new champions were believed to be extremely open creatively as well as in their interactions with others backstage, and numerous people within the company were already beyond impressed with them. One source even said that “They are everything you always heard about, plus more.”

There is no word on what the company is planning for the two now that they have arrived in the promotion. They joined the showcase of tag teams after the tag title match between Young Bucks and Adam Copeland & Christian Cage. So it appears that the former New Day will be involved in the tag title picture while also defending their trios titles.