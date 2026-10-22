Note On Hurt Syndicate’s Creative Troubles In AEW

The Hurt Syndicate’s status continues to be a mystery.

The trio of Bobby Lashley, Shelton Benjamin, and MVP had a strong showing in AEW when they first arrived in the company in late 2024. Their momentum was halted when Lashley suffered an injury in late 2025.

While Lashley returned to the ring in April this year, they have failed to regain their rhythm since then. The faction has not been featured in many prominent programs in recent times and they have not even wrestled for AEW since the All In London pre-show in August.

The Hurt Syndicate Have Not Wanted To Put Talent Over

Ilja Dragunov Is All Elite; Where Is Jordynne Grace? | The Hump 10/21/26 w/ SRS

Sean Ross Sapp was asked where The Hurt Syndicate have been during the latest episode of the Hump. While he didn’t provide a lot of details, SRS did note that there have ‘definitely been’ some situations where the group has not wanted to put over some talents:

That I do not know. Listen, I know there’s been a lot of talk about them like not wanting to put people over. There’s definitely been some situations where they haven’t wanted to. That has been a thing.

His co-host John Alba then discussed potential rivalries for Bobby Lashley but said that “I don’t think you’re gonna be seeing Hurt Syndicate anytime soon.”

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What do you think about the future of Hurt Syndicate in AEW? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.