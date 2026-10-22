Length of New Level's AEW Contract Revealed

Details on New Level’s AEW contracts.

After ending their long WWE run in May this year, the duo of Kofi and Austin Creed made their surprise AEW debut at the All In PPV in August. They went on to win the AEW Trios Championships with Swerve Strickland, holding the title for 48 days before dropping it to Hangman Page and Brodido at the WrestleDream event this past Saturday.

A new report from Fightful Select provided some more details on the duo’s AEW arrival. The site revealed that both Creed and Kofi have signed five-year contracts with the company:

Austin Creed and Kofi are under five-year contracts AEW. In addition, the creative was pitched to them well before a deal was nailed down, and the trio with Swerve was one of the opening ideas given to them.

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The report also noted that the former New Day officially signed the new contracts only a day before the All In PPV. Though creative pitches had been made to them well before the deal was inked.

The partnership with Swerve served a dual purpose. The former AEW Champion was a big part of ‘bridging the relationship’ between the former WWE talents and AEW, as Tony Khan would not directly communicate with them until they were officially free agents.

The trios title run was never meant to be a long-term reign, though AEW has already teased a rematch for the title with an interesting stipulation, so it appears that the duo will remain in the title picture for the foreseeable future.

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