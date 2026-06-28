Paul Wight Returns To Atlanta’s Center Stage For 1FW Summer Stage 2

Paul Wight is heading back to one of the most storied buildings in his home base of Atlanta. 1FW has announced that Wight will sit down with Tony Schiavone for a live in-ring interview at Summer Stage 2 on Friday, July 17 at Center Stage Theatre in Atlanta, Georgia.

The promotion is billing the appearance as Wight’s first time inside Center Stage in more than 30 years, leaning on the building’s deep wrestling history. The venue served as the principal taping home of World Championship Wrestling’s weekly programming from 1989 to 1992, the era that helped make Schiavone the voice of Saturday nights on TBS.

Wight and Schiavone are longtime colleagues. Both currently work for All Elite Wrestling, where Wight performs under his real name and Schiavone calls the action, and the two share roots going back to Wight’s WCW debut run in the mid 1990s.

1FW has built momentum at Center Stage over the past year. The promotion drew a reported 550 paying fans to the building for its first Summer Stage event in July 2025, a card that featured a surprise MJF appearance alongside AEW and ROH talent.

Doors for Summer Stage 2 open at 6 p.m. with a 7 p.m. bell time. Tickets are available through Ticketmaster.