Penta Explains Why He Won't Rush His Money in the Bank Cash-In

Penta has the Money in the Bank briefcase, and by his own account he is in no hurry to use it. Speaking on the October 21 edition of Busted Open, the Raw star said he is studying the best moment, the best pay-per-view and the best opponent for his cash-in.

Penta won the men’s ladder match on October 10 in New Orleans, outlasting Bron Breakker, CM Punk, Kevin Owens, Je’Von Evans and Trick Williams. The contract guarantees him a shot at either the WWE Championship or the World Heavyweight Championship, at a time and place of his choosing within a year. He says that clock is why he can afford to wait.

"The Power Is in My Hands Now"

Now I have the power in my hands… but now I study what is the best option for me, what is the best moment, what is the best pay-per-view. I don’t have a rush basically, because the power is in my hands now. I have one year for cashing in, so I prefer waiting for the best moment… In WWE, everything can happen every single week.

Penta on Money in the Bank, Roman Reigns, Mexico City | Busted Open WWE

The patience comes with a crowded backdrop. Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn meet in a champion vs. champion match at Crown Jewel on November 7 in Riyadh, and Zayn used SmackDown on October 16 to suggest Penta should chase Reigns instead of the WWE Championship. On Monday’s Raw, Penta walked out holding his custom briefcase and stared down both champions, moments after Reigns wondered aloud whether Zayn would still be champion by Crown Jewel.

The briefcase also needed protecting. Later that night, in his match with Breakker, Penta won after Evans took out Austin Theory before Theory could use the briefcase against him.

Why the Climb Mattered

Penta also described the moment he decided he had to win the ladder match. Breakker took Evans out of the match twice, once on a stretcher and again through the roof of an ambulance, and Penta said the scene left him with a single thought.

When I saw Je’Von Evans fall to the ambulance and everything happened there so fast, in my mind I just had one thing: I don’t know how, but I need to climb to the top. I need to take this briefcase because this is the power for me.