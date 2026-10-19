WWE Raw Tonight Puts Roman Reigns Face To Face With Sami Zayn

Roman Reigns returns to WWE Raw tonight, Monday, October 19, from Pechanga Arena in San Diego, California, and Sami Zayn has promised to be there to confront him. Raw airs live on Netflix at 8 PM ET (5 PM PT).

It is Reigns’ first Raw appearance since he beat LA Knight at Money in the Bank to retain the World Heavyweight Championship. Two matches are announced: Money in the Bank winner Penta faces Bron Breakker, and Joe Hendry takes on JD McDonagh. Carmelo Hayes’ arrival in 946 last week hangs over The Bloodline.

WWE Raw Card For October 19, 2026

Two matches and one marquee segment are confirmed as of Monday morning. WWE may add more before the show goes live.

Roman Reigns And Sami Zayn Come Face To Face

Reigns retained the World Heavyweight Championship against LA Knight at Money in the Bank and now has business with a familiar face. Zayn, the Undisputed WWE Champion and a former Honorary Uce, has promised to show up and confront his old Tribal Chief in person.

The two meet in Riyadh on November 7 in a champion vs. champion match for the Men’s Crown Jewel Championship, with neither man’s own title at stake. It will be their first televised singles match since Elimination Chamber 2023 in Montreal, where Reigns came out on top. Reigns’ focus could be split, because 946 keeps adding members and The Bloodline is the target.

Penta vs. Bron Breakker (Payback For Je’Von Evans)

Raw General Manager Adam Pearce announced the match on social media Sunday night. Penta, Mr. Money in the Bank, wants revenge for Evans, who crashed through an ambulance roof at Money in the Bank after Breakker pushed him off a ladder. Last week on Raw, Evans came out with his right arm in a sling and taped ribs to congratulate Penta, and Breakker speared him.

Breakker is also one half of the WWE World Tag Team Champions. Penta, meanwhile, can cash in his briefcase for a shot at either Reigns’ or Zayn’s world title whenever he chooses.

Joe Hendry vs. JD McDonagh

Hendry has been making fun of McDonagh’s head size for weeks, and WWE turned the feud into a singles match on last week’s Raw.

946 And Bloodline Fallout

No 946 segment is officially announced for tonight, but the group is the open storyline. Hayes joined the faction at the end of last week’s Raw, attacking Solo Sikoa with a crowbar during a six-man tag match against The Usos and Sikoa that ended in a no contest. 946 now consists of Royce Keys, Bronco Nima, Lucien Price, Jaida Parker and Hayes.

Hayes answered speculation about his WWE future on Instagram, writing that the reports of his demise had been “greatly exaggerated.”

Also Advertised For San Diego

Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan is scheduled to appear as she heads toward her Women’s Crown Jewel Championship match with WWE Women’s Champion Chelsea Green. Last week, Roxanne Perez pinned Green in a non-title match after Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez distracted her, and Perez now wants a title shot of her own. Oba Femi, who refused to become a Paul Heyman guy last week, and Sol Ruca are also scheduled.

Road To WWE Crown Jewel 2026

Crown Jewel 2026 takes place Saturday, November 7, at Riyadh Season Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Reigns vs. Zayn and Morgan vs. Green are the announced champion vs. champion matches, each for a Crown Jewel Championship.

WWE continues to advertise Riyadh and has announced no change to the date or location. SEScoops is tracking the Riyadh airport situation and the latest State Department warning as the show approaches.

How To Watch WWE Raw Tonight

Date Monday, October 19, 2026 Venue Pechanga Arena, San Diego, California Channel/Stream Netflix US Start Time 8 PM ET / 7 PM CT / 5 PM PT UK Start Time 1 AM BST (Tuesday, October 20) India Start Time 5:30 AM IST (Tuesday, October 20)

Follow SEScoops for any news developments from tonight’s WWE Raw.