Brother vs Brother Headlines Tonight’s WWE Raw

WWE Raw airs tonight (Monday, August 31, 2026) from Rocket Arena in Cleveland, Ohio on Netflix starting at 8 PM ET.

WWE wraps the road to Sunday Night’s Main Event with the final of the World Heavyweight Championship No. 1 Contender’s Tournament, as Penta meets his brother Rey Fenix with a shot at Roman Reigns on the line. Reigns is back on Raw for the first time since Solo Sikoa took him out, and Raquel Rodriguez defends the Women’s Intercontinental Championship against Sol Ruca. Here’s everything you need to know including start times, how to watch, and the full card.

WWE Raw Match Card for August 31, 2026

WWE taped this episode on Friday, August 28 at Rocket Arena alongside the September 4 SmackDown. Here is what the company has officially advertised for tonight.

Penta vs. Rey Fenix (World Heavyweight Championship No. 1 Contender’s Tournament Final)

Former Intercontinental Champion Penta faces his brother, AAA Cruiserweight Champion Rey Fenix, with a world title match waiting on the other side. Penta got here by beating La Parka in the semifinals, while Fenix advanced past Dragon Lee on the same night.

Fenix has called the match a 22-year dream come true for both brothers. The winner challenges Roman Reigns when Raw runs from Mexico City on September 14.

Roman Reigns Returns for the Tournament Final

Reigns is advertised to be in Cleveland to watch the final and learn who he defends the World Heavyweight Championship against in Mexico City. His last Raw appearance ended with Solo Sikoa putting him down with a Samoan Spike.

Two other threads sit open around the champion. LA Knight has not dropped his own pursuit of the title, and Royce Keys resurfaced last week alongside Bronco Nima and Lucien Price, with the new trio closing the show standing over four men.

Raquel Rodriguez (c) vs. Sol Ruca (Women’s Intercontinental Championship)

Rodriguez took the title from Ruca on July 27, a result Ruca has publicly disputed because of Judgment Day’s involvement in the finish. Ruca earned the rematch by beating Lyra Valkyria.

Rodriguez still runs with Judgment Day, so the same numbers problem is the obvious variable again. Ruca goes into it after a month of backstage chatter about her main roster run, which makes a second reign the cleanest answer available to her.

Road to WWE Sunday Night’s Main Event

Sunday Night’s Main Event takes place Sunday, September 6 at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.

Tonight is the last Raw before the Peacock special. Cody Rhodes vs. Randy Orton and Oba Femi vs. Bron Breakker are already booked, and the card has kept filling out through the week. Anything Raw adds tonight gets less than a week of build.

How to Watch WWE Raw Tonight

Date Monday, August 31, 2026 Venue Rocket Arena, Cleveland, Ohio Channel/Stream Netflix (worldwide) US Start Time 8 PM ET / 7 PM CT / 5 PM PT UK Start Time 1 AM BST (Tuesday, September 1) India Start Time 5:30 AM IST (Tuesday, September 1)

Follow SEScoops for full coverage and results from tonight’s WWE Raw.