The Hardys Win TNA Tag Team Titles At Slammiversary

The Hardys are once again TNA World Tag Team Champions.

Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy reclaimed the titles at Slammiversary, emerging victorious in a chaotic four-way ladder match. The bout saw the brothers dethrone The System’s Bear Bronson and Brian Myers, who entered the night as the reigning champions. Also involved were The Righteous (Vincent and Dutch) and The Great Hands (John Skyler and Jason Hotch).

The finish came together through a series of devastating spots. Jeff Hardy connected with a Swanton Bomb off a ladder, driving one of The Great Hands through a ladder below. Dutch and Bronson were then taken out of contention after being tipped off a ladder inside the ring, sending them crashing through a stack of four tables. With the field cleared, Myers was hit with a poison flower that left him incapacitated, allowing the Hardys to climb up and retrieve the championships.

The victory marks another title reign for the legendary brothers, who had been building toward the moment in recent weeks. Matt Hardy spoke ahead of the event about his confidence in the match, promising a satisfying ending, and the Hardys delivered by capturing the gold in their signature style.