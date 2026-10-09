TNA Reveals Hall Of Fame Inductors For ODB, Red And Konnan

TNA has revealed who will induct each member of its 2026 Hall of Fame class, with the ceremony set for Sunday ahead of Bound for Glory in Tampa.

ODB will be inducted by Al Snow and Traci Brooks, and presented by Earl Hebner. Amazing Red will be inducted by Frankie Kazarian. Konnan will be inducted by NXT’s Cruz Montana, who worked in TNA as Mike Santana.

The pairings tie back to how each induction was first revealed. Kazarian kept Red in the ring after the Ultimate X match at Slammiversary on June 28 before the Hall of Fame video package aired. Later that night, Santana delivered the Konnan reveal in a video tribute, praising him for opening doors for Latino wrestlers. Hebner (2015) and Brooks (2023) are Hall of Famers themselves.

The ceremony starts at 4 PM ET on Sunday, October 11, live and free on TNA+ and across TNA platforms. Bound for Glory follows at 4:30 PM ET from the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida, streaming on TNA+ and PPV.com.

Red is a three-time X Division Champion who joined the division in 2002 and founded House of Glory in 2012. He was caught off guard by the honor, telling Chris Van Vliet, “I don’t feel like I’m Hall of Fame bound yet.” As SEScoops previously reported, Red is not under contract with TNA.

ODB, a four-time Knockouts Champion who debuted in 2007, was announced at Rebellion in April. Konnan debuted in 2002 and is a two-time NWA World Tag Team Champion, best known in TNA as part of 3 Live Kru with Ron Killings and BG James.