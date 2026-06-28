Amazing Red to Be Inducted Into the TNA Hall of Fame at Bound for Glory

One of the original architects of the TNA X Division is getting his flowers.

Following the Ultimate X Match, Red remained in the ring where Frankie Kazarian gave a speech putting over Red and threw to a video package with the announcement.

Who Is Amazing Red?

Born Jonathan Figueroa in Brooklyn, New York, Amazing Red was one of the first stars to define what the TNA X Division could be. A pioneering high-flyer, Red made his TNA debut in 2002 during the company’s weekly pay-per-view era and immediately stood out for his explosive aerial offense and innovative style.

He went on to become a three-time TNA X Division Champion — one of the most decorated figures in the division’s history — and is credited as a major influence on the modern high-flying style that has shaped a generation of wrestlers in TNA, ROH, AEW, and beyond. His signature finishing sequence, known as the Code Red, remains one of the most replicated moves in professional wrestling.

Throughout his career, Red battled significant injuries that limited his ability to maintain a sustained run, but his contributions during TNA’s formative years cemented his legacy as one of the most important wrestlers in company history.

Amazing Red will join ODB in the 2026 TNA Hall of Fame class. ODB’s induction was previously announced at TNA Rebellion earlier this year, making this a two-legend class headlining the company’s biggest annual weekend.