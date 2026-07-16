Two More Wrestlers Depart From TNA

Judas Icarus and Travis Williams have been released by the promotion, according to a Fightful report on Thursday.
The British Columbia natives first turned up on TNA television on the May 23, 2024, episode of Impact, dropping a match to The Rascalz. They worked several more dates on Xplosion before signing contracts that June, a deal Fightful was also first to report.
TNA moved fast once they were aboard, slotting the pair alongside Josh Alexander in the Northern Armory when the three formed the faction in October 2024. Eric Young later took over as the group’s leader, only to turn on Icarus and Williams on the September 11, 2025, episode of Impact and end the stable.
The two came in with a serious independent reputation, built across Prestige, DEFY, Smash, Destiny, and DPW, with Icarus separately holding the Prestige World Championship. Icarus has said that kind words from Alexander and the Motor City Machine Guns helped open the door for TNA in the first place.