Two More Wrestlers Depart From TNA

Sinner and Saint are out of TNA.

Judas Icarus and Travis Williams have been released by the promotion, according to a Fightful report on Thursday.

The British Columbia natives first turned up on TNA television on the May 23, 2024, episode of Impact, dropping a match to The Rascalz. They worked several more dates on Xplosion before signing contracts that June, a deal Fightful was also first to report.

TNA moved fast once they were aboard, slotting the pair alongside Josh Alexander in the Northern Armory when the three formed the faction in October 2024. Eric Young later took over as the group’s leader, only to turn on Icarus and Williams on the September 11, 2025, episode of Impact and end the stable.