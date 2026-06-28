Former WWE Champion Makes Surprise TNA Debut At Slammiversary

TNA Slammiversary 2026 delivered a major surprise on Sunday night in Boston as Uhaa Nation — best known to WWE fans as Apollo Crews — made his TNA debut by answering Mustafa Ali’s open challenge for the TNA International Championship.

The moment sent the Boston crowd into a frenzy as the former WWE United States and Intercontinental Champion made his way to the ring under his original independent wrestling name, Uhaa Nation — a signal that he is looking to reinvent himself in his new TNA chapter.

Uhaa Nation Answers the Open Challenge

Mustafa Ali had issued an open challenge for the TNA International Title ahead of Slammiversary, and speculation had been building for days that a major former WWE name would step up to answer it. That mystery opponent turned out to be Uhaa Nation, a former standout on the independent circuit who gained worldwide recognition during his time with WWE as Apollo Crews from 2016 through 2025.

The debut marks one of the more significant free-agent signings in recent TNA history, adding a globally recognized name to the International Title picture.

About Uhaa Nation

Before his WWE run, Uhaa Nation built his reputation on the independent scene with an explosive combination of raw power and unmatched athleticism. In WWE, he captured the Intercontinental Championship and the United States Championship, among other accolades, before departing the company.

His decision to return to the Uhaa Nation name in TNA suggests a deliberate effort to reconnect with the version of himself that originally captivated fans worldwide.

Slammiversary 2026

TNA Slammiversary 2026 took place on Sunday, June 28, in Boston, Massachusetts. The event featured a stacked card headlined by major championship matches and returns, with Uhaa Nation’s debut standing out as one of the night’s biggest talking points.

Stay with SEScoops for full Slammiversary 2026 results and coverage.