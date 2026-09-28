Watch: AEW Star Shocked Upon Learning About PAC’s Death During Live Stream

A popular AEW star was on a social media live stream when she learned of PAC’s passing.

She is Anna Jay. During a recent Twitch live stream, Jay stopped in her tracks when she looked at one of her screens and learned about PAC‘s passing. She was visibly shocked, heartbroken, and remained silent for a few moments.

The AEW star then excused herself and left the room. As soon as she returned, Jay told the fans she was ending the stream, saying, “Something had come up, so sorry, I can’t breathe,” seemingly confirming that it was PAC’s death she had just found out about. You can check out her full video posted by a fan below:

The news of PAC’s death came as a huge shocker for the entire wrestling world. Just a day before, he looked great and competed at AEW’s recent pay-per-view, All Out 2026. Moreover, he was only 40 and showed no signs of illness or health problems.

As of this writing, the cause of his death is unknown. Meanwhile, many wrestlers and his peers sent heartfelt tributes to the former AEW International Champion.

We at SEScoops extend our heartfelt condolences to PAC’s family as they deal with the loss of their beloved family member.