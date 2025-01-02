Best WWE RAW Debuts of all time ahead of Netflix move

Best WWE RAW Debuts of all time ahead of Netflix moveAs WWE Raw prepares for its historic move to Netflix on January 6, 2025, fans are eagerly anticipating the potential debuts and surprises in store. To celebrate this momentous occasion, let’s take a look back at some of the most memorable debuts in Raw’s illustrious history.

The Birth of Monday Night Raw

WWE Raw first aired on January 11, 1993, revolutionizing televised professional wrestling.

The show’s live format and unpredictable nature set it apart from pre-taped programs, paving the way for countless iconic moments and debuts over the next three decades.

Unforgettable Superstar Entrances

Chris Jericho’s Millennium Countdown

One of the most electrifying debuts in Raw history occurred when Chris Jericho interrupted The Rock with his “Countdown to the New Millennium” in 1999.

Jericho’s witty exchange with The Rock immediately established him as a force to be reckoned with on the microphone.

The Original ECW Invasion

In 1997, ECW made waves by “invading” Raw, introducing WWE audiences to future stars like Rob Van Dam, Sabu, and Tazz.

This unexpected crossover helped elevate ECW’s profile and laid the groundwork for future inter-promotional storylines.

Game-Changing Moments

The First Brand Extension Draft

The landscape of WWE dramatically shifted on March 25, 2002, with the first-ever Brand Extension Draft

This event split the roster between Raw and SmackDown, creating distinct identities for each show and opening up new storytelling possibilities.

John Cena Arrives on Raw

John Cena’s draft to Raw in 2005 marked the beginning of a new era

His thunderous ovation signaled his ascension as the face of WWE’s flagship program, a role he would dominate for years to come.

Looking Ahead to the Netflix Era

As Raw prepares to make its Netflix debut, speculation is rife about potential new stars who might make their mark. Names like Oba Femi from NXT have been mentioned as possible debutants who could shake up the Raw roster

With WWE hyping appearances from John Cena, Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns, and Bianca Belair for the Netflix premiere3, fans can expect a star-studded event that may well feature debuts as memorable as those from Raw’s storied past.

As we look forward to this new chapter in Raw’s history, one thing is certain: the element of surprise and the thrill of new debuts will continue to be a cornerstone of WWE’s flagship show, no matter where it airs.