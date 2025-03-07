The rivalry between CM Punk and Seth Rollins has been one of WWE’s hottest issues in recent months. Things took a turn coming out of Elimination Chamber. Punk eliminated ‘The Visionary’ from the Chamber match, only for Rollins’s post-elimination attack to sabotage Punk’s chances at winning. The ‘Straight Edge Superstar’ cut a scathing promo two nights later on Raw that included name dropping Becky Lynch and saying she’d better come get her man.

The fact that Rollins and Punk have a Steel Cage Match lined up in Madison Square Garden may be enough to blow off most feuds. With WrestleMania around the corner, though, it’s doubtful they’re done. That’s not least of all because Becky Lynch dumped gasoline on the fire, taking to X (in a post since deleted) to suggest she’s not the one who should worry about her man. Rather, Lynch pointed out, with Punk and Roxanne Perez wearing matching ring gear at Elimination Chamber, maybe Punk’s wife AJ Lee is the one who ought to be concerned.

The most straightforward interpretation of Lynch deleting her post is that she realized she’d crossed a line, or someone in the company told to back off–if not Punk or Lee themselves. A more intriguing possibility, however, is that this whole scenario may set up Punk vs. Rollins to escalate to a Punk and Lee vs. Rollins and Lynch on-screen feud.

CM Punk Vs. Seth Rollins Is A Hot Feud, And This Dimension Could Add New Life To It

Photo: WWE

CM Punk and Seth Rollins have cut tremendous promos against one another and the in-ring action between them, highlighted by a showdown on the Raw premiere Netflix, has been predictably excellent. Their cage match on Raw will surely note another important chapter, and a lot of fans predict a Triple Threat between them and Roman Reigns for WrestleMania.

The fact of the matter is that, particularly in the modern era of monthly PLEs, it’s very hard to sustain a feud’s heat for more than a few months. The insertion of Becky Lynch into the issue would surely elevate things to a new fever pitch, though, especially after she’s been absent from TV for quite some time. Factoring in AJ Lee, after her even longer absence, holds even more potential to drive WWE fans insane.

CM Punk’s Best Promos Are Worked Shoots

Photo: AEW

CM Punk is an all-time great talker, but there’s little doubt the best of his best material comes when he toes the line between storyline and reality. His Pipe Bomb Promo a little over a decade ago was the singular moment that elevated him from perennial upper card talent to legitimate main event mainstay. He has tapped into that same ethos in WWE and AEW alike to generate buzz.

A husband-wife feud invites Punk to get personal and lean into the touchiest of real life matters. While, hopefully, everyone involved with this program would ensure they’re on the same page about what’s off limits, part of the fun for fans would be waiting to see just what lines are crossed and whether Punk might go off script.

Becky Lynch’s Social Media Game Is On Point

Photo: WWE

In setting the Internet ablaze with her post to X about CM Punk and Roxanne Perez, Becky Lynch reminded the wrestling world that she’s one of the baddest wrestlers of all time when it comes to social media.

Indeed, leveraging X was a big part of Lynch’s evolution as The Man, generating a groundswell of organic fan support behind her and engaging in back and forths with Ronda Rousey. So it is that Lynch’s posting is the perfect reciprocal to Punk’s promo to keep the two power couples on level footing in this feud before it gets to the ring.

Roxanne Perez Could Serve As A Proxy For AJ Lee

Photo: WWE

AJ Lee was a great talent for WWE and photos of her have demonstrated that she’s remained in incredible shape over the years to follow. The prospect of seeing her back in action would surely be one of the most exciting aspects of this hypothetical mixed tag team feud.

Even if Lee chooses not to step back into a WWE ring, though, Roxanne Perez is waiting. It does appear that she has a bond with Punk and, in getting called out by Lynch, it makes all the sense in the world that she could serve as a proxy for Lee in warring with Lynch and Rollins.

The feud would help ‘The Prodigy’ accelerate establishing herself with the main roster audience, not to mention that Lynch continuing to pick at the nature of her relationship with Punk could pour nuclear heat over this program. That’s all not to mention that Perez is an outstanding in-ring talent who’d more than hold her own among her star-studded dance partners for this feud.

Only time will tell if a mixed tag team feud is in the cards for Seth Rollins and CM Punk. Either way, it’s a fascinating possibility. The buzz around this issue underscores just how far WWE has come from the heatless Rollins and Becky Lynch vs. Baron Corbin and Lacey Evans feud from 2019, to a place where this combination of male and female talents really could become the hottest thing WWE has going.